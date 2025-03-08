Winnipeg proves why they are the best team in NHL against Devils

The Jets put down their force on the Devils Saturday night at the Prudential Center - Image Credit: NHL

NEWARK, NJ — This past Friday, March 7th, was trade deadline day in the NHL. The New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets, both active at the deadline, met hours after it concluded for their matchup at the Prudential Center in front of a fired up 16,088 crowd.

The Devils are in the thick of the playoff race at 33-24-6 with 72 points, which puts them third in the Atlantic Division with a five-game lead on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Jets are the best team in the league with a 43-16-4 record and 90 points, which has them in the top spot in the Western Conference.

Things got chippy in the second half of the first period when it was still 0-0. The Devils had their first power play attempt with 8:17 left in the first. They wasted their chance with no shots during the man advantage. In contrast, the Jets took advantage of their chance with 1:43 remaining in the first period with a goal from left winger Alex Iafallo for his ninth goal of the season. Iafallo was assisted by defensemen Colin Miller and Logan Stanley.

With 10 shots on goal in the first to the Devils’ seven, the Jets left New Jersey with a dissatisfied taste after the first period.

In the second period, Winnipeg continued to attack and took a 2-0 lead on a power play goal from defenseman Josh Morrissey for his 10th of the season. It was assisted by left-wingers Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. Ehlers then scored his 21st goal of the season with 29 seconds left in the second and the floodgates were officially open.

Another disparity on the scoreboard is the Devils going 0-2 on the power play with the Jets going 1-2. Winnipeg had a 25-15 edge over the Devils in shots after two periods.

Early in the third, New Jersey got their first goal of the day from center Dawson Mercer. His 14th goal of the year was assisted by defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic and left-winger Ondrej Palat and cut the deficit to 3-1.

It got much worse for the Devils with two goals late in the third period from the Jets in less than three minutes. Their fourth goal came from center Adam Lowry on his 13th of the year with 8:04 remaining. Connor lit the lamp again for Winnipeg with 5:41 left, his 33rd goal of the season.

Moreover, the last goal of the game was another strike from the Jets by center Cole Perfetti, his 13th goal of the year, giving Winnipeg a decisive 6-1 lead with 3:05 left in the game.

Injury Update

Injuries have caught up with the Devils at the wrong time as one of their points leaders, center Jack Hughes, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last Sunday. Hughes leads the Devils with 27 goals this season and is tied with left-winger Jasper Bratt with 70 points.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was also placed on injured reserve on Friday and Dougie Hamilton will miss an undisclosed amount of time with a lower-body injury.

Postgame with Devils’ head coach Sheldon Keefe

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media postgame after the 6-1 loss. He was asked about how the team could rebound after such a tough loss:

“I thought the game was better than 3-0 after two periods. We had a puck right by the goal we couldn’t bury then 20 seconds later the Jets scored on a similar opportunity. That’s kind’ve how the game went and we didn’t play good enough.”

“That effort is not reflective of our team…. I think we can convince them of that and fix it really quickly by executing a few more of our chances.”

NHL Trade Deadline Recap for Devils and Jets

Prior to Friday’s game, the Devils traded for Boston Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin and gave up forward Daniil Misyul, and acquired Seattle Kraken forward Daniel Sprong for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Cody Glass and John Gruden were also traded to the Devils for forwards Chase Stillman and Max Graham and a 2027 third-round pick. They also traded for New York Islanders defenseman Dennis Chlowski for forward Adam Beckham.

The Jets traded for Kraken forward Brandon Tanev for a 2027 second-round pick and also acquired Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Luke Schenn for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

What’s Next?

The Devils’ next game will be against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, March 9th, at 1:00 PM EST on TNT.

