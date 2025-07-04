Without Freese NYCFC Has Romero In The Net

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Tomás Romero, the El Salvadoran international goal keeper, was signed to a NYCFC contract through 2024 with options to extend through 2026. He was waived by Toronto FC at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The 24-year old had 24 career starts in the MLS with Toronto and had four clean sheets. Never did he envision getting three starts as the keeper for NYCFC, but with keeper Matt Freese starting with the US National team in Concacaf Gold Cup competition, the opportunity came.

He has made the best of it. Three starts in goal and Romero has gone beyond expectations, his success continued Thursday evening at Yankee Stadium, as NYCFC with a 3-1 win over Toronto FC got another important win in the MLS Eastern conference standings. The only game at home this month for NYCFC and Romero earned his way to possibly being the permanent backup to Freese.

And the win came against former NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson, who played a key role in the franchise winning their first MLS CUP in 2021.

Regardless, the past success of Johnson has come and gone. NYCFC got goals from Hannes Wolf, Mitja Ilenic, and Kevin O’Toole. The one miscue for Romero, Toronto getting a goal in the 74th minute when he scored an own goal from the center of the box. Other than that, he was superb.

“I’m very happy with Tomás very happy,” said coach Pascal Jansen. “The team should be as well, and I know they are because he’s a good companion for Matt [Freese] when he’s here. I had no doubt in my mind when Matt had to go to the national team to put in Tomás because he earned it. He works so hard in training and brings a good level.”

Said Romero, “I’m happy with the result. I used to play for Toronto [FC], so it’s a big moment for me. It was good to get a win against them. Good to see my friends and everyone on that team. Super happy with it, and I think it’s great for the team to bounce back after a loss in Montréal.”

The loss against Montreal was tightly contested and failing to get three points in the standings as the second half leg of the MLS season began. This one in the Bronx was no different. It was physical at times as NYCFC controlled much of the early tempo and eventually took the lead in the 20th minute with Wolf scoring his sixth goal in his last six matches to pair with three assists made over that span as well. O’Toole also scored his first goal of the season.

Back to Romero, three starts and making an impression with his coach and team. Of course 19,395 fans glad he has filled the void.

“It’s hard as a goalkeeper,” he said. “Especially a young goalkeeper, to get a string of games. It’s just the nature of the position, where you have to wait for an opportunity, where someone gets hurt or someone leaves. I knew that I would get an opportunity this year.”

He added, “Based on last year, after Luis Barraza left, I knew I’d be in a position where if something happened, or Matt was playing with the national team, I would be able to get some games. I prepared mentally for it, physically for it, and I was ready to play these last three games.”

And he probably will get another start in goal, NYCFC visits Charlotte, NC next Saturday evening on the first of a four game road swing sitting sixth in the conference at 9-7-4 draws.

“Better question for the coaches obviously, ” Romero said when asked about his next start. “Think the coaches know they have me now.”

