Without shift the games will be longer – Sin shift los juegos serán más largos

“Being a dermatologist is the best in medicine, because patients neither die nor are cured”… “Happy Saturdays”.-

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – The question of the week…: The Japanese, without beards, without long hair, or little haircuts with colored balls on their heads, or other ridiculous garb, have won three of the five so-called Classics of the baseball that have been played. How do you write and how do you pronounce baseball in Japanese?

The answer…: It is written, 野球; is pronounced, Yakyū.

Historical data. This year, on September 1, it will be 80 years since the first Japanese major leaguer, right-hander Masanori Murakami, appeared with the San Francisco Giants.

Innocent question. “Which is better for baseball and for Venezuela, José Altuve’s recent visit to the operating room, or that José Altuve had stayed out of the so-called Clásico?

Manfredian contradiction. Commissioner Rob Manfred wants fewer runs to keep games shorter to please his partners at ESPN and FOX. But Manfred prohibits the shift from the season to begin. If less defensive strategy, more runs, and therefore longer games. It seems to me that the commissioner has no idea what baseball is… I mean, right?

Another from the gentleman. He increased the size of the pads by three inches, which will make it easier to steal bases. More steals, more runs, longer games.

-o-o-o-

“I am so grateful to those who have lent me money that I have nothing to pay them with”… Suso.

-o-o-o-

Of the Angels. Shohei Ohtani will start a game tomorrow Friday in training, but at the Triple A level. And Mike Trout returned to Anaheim and will not play in training until the Freway Series, against the Dodgers.

‘Ta cheap, give me two. At Yankee Stadium they will now sell hamburgers called Aaron Judge. Each will cost $20. And they will only serve 99 per game. They will be so big that one can satisfy two people. And they’ll garnish them with cheese, a 20-flavor sauce, and caramelized onions.

Welcome! With the Red Sox the Colombian from Sincelejo, Jorge Alfaro, 29 years old. He will be the second catcher, due to Connor Wong’s injury. In seven seasons, Alfaro has played with the Phillies, Marlins and Padres.

–

-o-o–

“The Big Three Questions… What is the size of God’s power?… What is going on in the Bermuda Triangle?… and Where is Donald Trump’s Brain?”… Raymond Beyoni.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering by "sport unites us again.

————–Español—————

Sin shift los juegos serán más largos

“Ser dermatólogo es lo mejor en medicina, porque los pacientes ni se mueren ni se curan”… “Sábados Felices”.-

-o-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – La pregunta de la semana…: Los japoneses, sin barbas, sin melenas, ni clinejitas con bolitas de colores en la cabeza, ni otros ridículos guilindajos, han ganado tres de los cinco llamados Clásicos del Beisbol que se han jugado. ¿Cómo se escribe y cómo se pronuncia beisbol en japonés?

La respuesta…: Se escribe, 野球; se pronuncia, Yakyū.

Dato histórico. Este año, el primero de septiembre, hará 80 años de la aparición del primer japonés en Grandes Ligas, el lanzador derecho, Masanori Murakami, con los Gigantes de San Francisco.

Pregunta inocentona. “¿Qué es mejor para el beisbol y para Venezuela, la reciente visita de José Altuve al quirófano, o que José Altuve hubiera permanecido fuera del llamado Clásico?

Contradicción manfrediana. El comisionado, Rob Manfred quiere menos carreras para que los juegos sean más cortos y así complacer a sus socios de ESPN y FOX. Pero Manfred prohíbe el shift a partir de la temporada por comenzar. Si menos estrategia defensiva, más carreras, y por lo tanto, juegos más largos. Me da la impresión de que el comisionado no tiene idea de lo que es el beisbol… Digo yo, ¿no?

Otra del caballero. Aumentó en tres pulgadas el tamaño de las almohadillas, lo que facilitará el robo de bases. Más robos, más carreras, juegos más largos.

-o-o-o-

“Agradezco tánto a quienes me han prestado dinero, que no tengo con qué pagarles”… Suso.

-o-o-o-

De los Angelinos. Shohei Ohtani abrirá mañana viernes un juego en los entrenamientos, pero a nivel Triple A. Y Mike Trout regresó a Anaheim y no jugará en los entrenamientos, hasta la Freway Series, frente a los Dodgers.

‘Ta barata, dame dos. En Yankee Stadium venderán ahora unas hamburguesas llamadas Aaron Judge. Cada una costará 20 dólares. Y sólo servirán 99 por juego. Serán tan grandes que una podrá satisfacer a dos personas. Y las adornarán con queso, una salsa de 20 sabores y cebollas caramelizadas.

¡Bienvenido! Con los Medias Rojas el colombiano de Sincelejo, Jorge Alfaro, de 29 años. Será el segundo receptor, por la lesión de Connor Wong. En siete temporadas, Alfaro ha jugado con Phillies, Marlins y Padres.

–

-o-o–

“Las tres grandes preguntas… ¿Cuál es el tamaño del poder de Dios?… ¿Qué es lo que ocurre en El Triángulo de las Bermudas?… y ¿Dónde está el cerebro de Donald Trump?”… Raymond Beyoni.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

