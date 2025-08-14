Yankees Fail To Sweep Twins

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Bypass the hour and a half rain delay that altered a start time at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Wednesday evening, the Yankees and Minnesota Twins finale of a three-game series finally commenced.

It was another long night for the Yankees. They failed to gain a sweep of the series, the Twins 4-1 win ended a 3-3 Yankees homestand that included losing two of three to the Houston Astros.

No answers and more questions as the Yankees continue to make it more difficult for themselves. The Red Sox lost, so did the Guardians, two teams that are vying for American League Wild Card postseason spots. The AL East leading Blue Jays also lost and the Yankees failed to pick up a game in the standings.

Added to the frustration is a possible injury list stint for the Yankees Paul Goldschmidt, a right knee injury that prevented him from playing in the finale.

Aaron Judge went 0-for-4, a night after reaching base four times and hitting his 38th home run. Though his at-bats possibly showed some lingering effects of an elbow that continues to heal after returning from the injured list.

The positives, Cody Bellinger hit a third-inning home run off Twins’ Joe Ryan, who continued to display dominance as an elite pitcher in the league, holding the Yankees to one run on four hits over 6-⅔ innings. Giancarlo Stanton continued to make contact and connected off a Ryan fastball for an out to deep center in the first inning. The Yankees consistent hitter during their slide went 1-for-4 with a walk, and struck out.

Judge continues to DH, Stanton has been handling his duties well patrolling the outfield in right, the two connected for home runs for a third time this year Tuesday evening in the Yankees win.

And rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler had a 100-mile fastball with consistency in his sixth start, a positive for the Yankees. They failed to sweep the competitive but lowly Twins. The Yankees had an opportunity to pick up some ground in their pursuit for a postseason bid, an AL Wild Card looking more realistic than catching the Blue Jays for the division title.

“Losing sucks,” said manager Aaron Boone. When asked about not being able to pick up ground on the Blue Jays and Red Sox he said, “If we want to be good, we gotta play well.”

Let’s face it, the Yankees are not playing well. If the season ended today, they would get that third and final AL Wild Card spot, as the Guardians are a game behind. The Red Sox hold a game-and-a-half lead over the Yankees, and that was never envisioned when the season commenced in late March.

But as other teams surge it’s the Yankees, a team with flaws that continue to fall. They could have won this game and swept the series. They now head to St. Louis and their spring training complex for three games, a temporary home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

And the Yankees can’t afford to lose Goldschmidt for a significant amount of time hitting .276, 10 home runs and 40 RBI. He will be evaluated on the Yankees off day in what is being diagnosed as a low grade right knee sprain.

“I don’t think it’s anything long term, so I think that’s good,” Goldschmidt said. “That’s the really positive thing of it, it is a short term thing. I feel really good about that.”

The Yankees need his bat as they fail to show consistency all around in their lineup, on the mound, and developing any type of winning streak down this stretch of ballgames that remain in August and September.

The starting rotation needs to provide more length, a revamped bullpen that GM Brian Cashman consummated at the trade deadline has failed to executive those huge outs. Kody Clemens got the go-ahead two-run double off Yerry De Los Santos in the sixth inning and the Yankees could not rally and make a late inning comeback.

Though plenty of games remain to make up ground there seems to be a sense of urgency with this Yankees team, Boone though remains optimistic they will turn it around and sees light at the end of the tunnel.

His team though has won four of their last seven, not impressive enough to gain ground in the standings and command a Wild Card spot in mid August. The schedule does ease a bit after this five game road swing against teams they can beat. The Red Sox visit the Bronx for an important four-game series that begins next Thursday evening.

“It’s on us right now,” said Boone.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X (@Ring786) Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

