Yankees Opening Day 2025 – Was There Something Missing?

BRONX, NY — I have lived within walking distance of Yankee Stadium since my family moved here in 1956. Over the years, we relocated multiple times due to the challenges of living in the poorest congressional district in the nation, but we always remained near the stadium. The closest I ever lived was on Walton Ave and 162nd Street, just three blocks away, and later at 161st Street and the Grand Concourse—again, a short walk to the ballpark. Today, I reside just five blocks away.

I mention this to emphasize that unlike fans who travel from other boroughs or tourists visiting for the first time, those of us who live near the stadium experience a different kind of energy on game days—especially on Opening Day. It’s something you feel in the air.

But this year, something was missing.

I can’t quite pinpoint what or why, but Opening Day 2025 didn’t have the same buzz that I’ve come to expect after decades of living in the South Bronx. I’ve experienced nearly every Opening Day—first as a kid who couldn’t afford to attend a regular game, let alone an opener, and later as an adult who made it a tradition to go every year. When my son was born on April 8, 1980—right around the usual start of the season—it became a ritual to take him to every Yankees home opener from the time he was two years old.

So today, as I walked over to the stadium around noon for the 3:05 p.m. start, I immediately noticed something odd: empty parking spaces.

That struck me right away. Parking near the stadium on game days—especially Opening Day—is usually a nightmare. Residents have fought for years to get the city to implement “Resident Parking Only” rules because game-day crowds force us to park as far as half a mile from home or pay for expensive garages. Yet here I was, just hours before first pitch, seeing open spots.

As I got closer, I saw the usual police presence blocking off streets and parking spaces, but the usual swarm of fans wasn’t there. Normally, the energy is palpable hours before first pitch, especially for a home opener. Today, it felt subdued.

I expected a long line at the press gate to pick up my credential, which is why I usually try to get it the day before. But to my surprise—and delight—there was no line at all. Inside, just two other media members were ahead of me. Had the Yankees streamlined the process? Maybe. But it still felt different.

Once inside the stadium, it was great to see familiar faces—stadium employees who return year after year and my fellow sportswriters whom I hadn’t seen since last September. But even on the field, where Opening Day usually feels like a media circus during batting practice, it seemed quieter than usual.

The pregame ceremonies followed the usual script: a giant American flag unfurled in the outfield, a moment of silence for 14-year-old Miller Gardner, son of former Yankee outfielder Brett Gardner, who passed away on March 21. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gardner family at this time.

To follow, the national anthem was performed by Tony-nominated actress Betsy Wolfe. The West Point Cadet Honor Guard presented the colors, and the Yankees lineup was introduced to the roar of the crowd. Yankees fans always show up for their team, and the cheers were as loud as ever.

But still—no flyover, no particularly special moments that stood out.

Even in the press box, where seats are typically packed for home openers and big games, there were noticeable gaps. I had to leave in the seventh inning with the Yankees leading 4-2 to chair a board meeting, and as I walked home, I passed the usual street vendors, bars, and restaurants. They had customers, but again, not the overflow crowds I’m used to seeing—fans who don’t have tickets but still want to soak in the Opening Day excitement at watch parties.

I wasn’t the only one who felt this way. My longtime colleague and fellow Bronx resident, Rich Mancuso, a veteran sports journalist, shared the same sentiment: “Something is lacking, and I can’t put my finger on it.”

Maybe it was the cold weather—morning temperatures were in the mid-30s. If I were just a regular fan, I wouldn’t be too eager to hang around outside the stadium bundled up like it’s the middle of winter.

Or maybe it’s the earlier season start—late March games don’t have the same feel as the traditional early April openers. A 3:05 p.m. weekday start time also isn’t ideal for fans who have work obligations.

As a longtime Yankees neighbor and supporter, I hope these factors were the reason for the subdued atmosphere. And I look forward to next year, hoping for the circus-like energy I’ve come to expect on Opening Day.

