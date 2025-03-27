All Went “Wells” In Yankees Opener

It was Austin Wells who stole the show on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Perhaps it was more like an Autumn afternoon in the Bronx Thursday afternoon and not resembling Spring in late March. But it was that spring into the baseball season with the Brewers and Yankees, though for some reason it did not feel like Opening Day.

Perhaps the early start to another long season, a brief interlude from late October when the Yankees and a plethora of blunders ended their World Series quest in the Bronx did not give the feel of all the previous Opening Days.

The Yankees would win 4-2 in front of a full house to open their 123rd season in franchise history. Austin Wells became the first catcher in Yankees history to hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, He became the 21st in history with that distinction for a catcher and first Yankee to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day.

Other than that, and without ace Gerrit Cole out for the season with Tommy John surgery, Carlos Rodón got the start (5-⅓ innings, 7 Ks) and won. He was good but managed to give up a usual home run to rookie Vinny Capra in the third inning, first of his career. And new closer Devin Williams struggled, getting the save throwing 36 pitches (1.0 IP, 2H, 1ER, 1 walk, 2 K’s.)

Anthony Volpe got hold of a Freddy Peralta fastball and his solo home run to right-center in the second inning got the capacity crowd to their feet. Regardless, it was the Yankees first win and what is hoped for many more without Cole and a ton of others who started the season on that injured list.

“It’s kind of exciting, just getting to hit in front of Aaron Judge and trying to get on base for him,” Wells said. “I think that’s helped me a little bit mindset wise just getting on base any way I can.”

The Yankees and manager Aaron Boone experimented with the leadoff idea in the Spring. Wells had six home runs, they went with him and he had that proficiency. But some say his power is more suited to be in the middle of their lineup.

However Juan Soto is no longer in the Bronx. And neither is Gleyber Torres who for the most part was leading off and getting on base, consistent. And the Yankees parted ways with Torres who now bats third in the Tigers lineup and went 2-for-5 and a run scored in his Opening Day assignment and team loss to the Dodgers.

“Why doesn’t it make sense,” said Boone. “Other than he’s a catcher and he’s not fast? I think he’s going to hit for power but I think he’s going to control the strike zone and get on base too. We don’t have that smack you in the leadoff hitter right now. I think it makes a lot of sense up there.”

Said Judge, who had an important RBI double in the seventh inning and safely hitting in each of his nine career Opening Day games, “To go out there and give us an early lead with that swing, we’ve seen it all spring. The guy came into camp early to go in Spring Training and carried into today on both sides of the ball. He set the tone for the whole day for us.”

Yes, there is that difference without Soto in the lineup and leading to Judge. And Giancarlo Stanton with two ailing elbows finally picked up a bat, but far from returning to the lineup and doing any type of baseball activities. So Wells in the leadoff spot is different. But for the first of 162 this was typical home run baseball at Yankee Stadium.

For a team that is short handed in their rotation, Luis Gil the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year and our AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year finalist out for two months with a lat strain, Clarke Schmidt with tendonitis, the lineup needs production before Boone can get to a bullpen that comes into this season as one of baseball’s best.

On the Brewers side, perhaps Williams struggled because his former team knew his repertoire, traded to the Yankees for starter Nestor Cortes who will face his former team Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

“It was different looking across and seeing faces on the other side I’m familiar with,” Williams said. “I got the first one out of the way. My command wasn’t my best today. There’s nobody that knows me better than that team over there. They really made me work for this one.”

And a perfect ending for the Yankees. Another Opening Day with a different feel but they have for the moment a leadoff hitter that can hit the home run ball.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

