Woman Sacrifices Herself to Save 427 Lives – Mujer Se Sacrifica Para Salvar 427 Vidas

“Being a winning baseball player is about making the most of your abilities… Being a winning manager is about not getting fired”… Joe Torre.

“Jerry Grote was a catcher who also hit… Johnny Bench was a hitter who also caught”… Joe Torre.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – Aboard a cruise ship, alone, was a beautiful 22-year-old woman who kept a diary in which she wrote:

Day One:

The captain, who is very handsome, greeted me very warmly.

Day Two:

On deck, I met the captain again. He invited me to dinner. And at midnight, he suggested I go to his cabin. Obviously, I declined. So he said: “Then tomorrow, while we’re at sea, I’ll sink this ship.”

Day Three:

I just saved the lives of 427 people, including the crew… and that was three times!!

-o-o-o-

“My aunt began to notice that her husband was very happy… so she hired a private detective to find out why.”… La Pimpi.

“With money, it’s impossible to acquire happiness… and credit cards haven’t done much in this regard either.”… Joseph McKadew.

“As soon as you’re famous, you lose control of yourself.”… Madonna.

-o-o-o-

Heard verse:

I can’t find a way

out of this kind of love…

I’m dying to see you,

and seeing you, I have no life…

-o-o-o-

President Donald Trump, in a bathing suit, was walking along a beach here in Florida and decided to jump into the sea. But he didn’t know it was a very deep place, so he sank to the bottom, and his life was in danger.

The young lifeguard there came to his aid and managed to pull him to the beach alive.

After first aid, the President called the lifeguard and said:

“I’m very grateful. You saved my life. Ask me for any wish you have.”

“Well, Mr. President, I want to be buried in Arlington Cemetery, in Washington.”

“That’s very strange, if you’re so young.”

“True, Mr. President. But when my dad finds out whose life I saved today, he’ll definitely kill me.”

-o-o-o-

“My memory is so terrible that I had to change my password to ‘incorrect.’ Now, every time I make a mistake, I get an announcement, ‘Your password is incorrect.’”… Joseph McKadew.

Thank you life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene



TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Sacrificada Para Salvar 427 Vidas

“Ser un pelotero ganador consiste en sacarle el mayor provecho a las habilidades propias… Ser un mánager ganador consiste en que no boten a uno”… Joe Torre.

“Jerry Grote era un receptor que también bateaba… Johnny Bench era un bateador que también catcheaba”… Joe Torre.

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – A bordo de un crucero, iba, sin compañía, una hermosa mujer, de 22 años, quien llevaba un diario íntimo en el cual escribió:

Primer día:

El capitán, quien es muy guapo, me saludó, muy amable.

Segundo día:

En cubierta, me encontré otra vez con el capitán. Me invitó a cenar. Y a media noche, me propuso ir a su camarote. A lo cual, obviamente, me negué. Por lo que dijo: “Entonces mañana, aprovechando que vamos en alta mar, hundiré este barco”.

Tercer día:

Acabo de salvarle la vida a 427 personas, incluso la tripulación… ¡¡y fueron tres veces!!

-o-o-o-

“Mi tía comenzó a observar que su esposo estaba muy feliz… por lo que contrató un detective privado para que averiguara por qué”… La Pimpi.

“Con dinero es imposible adquirir la felicidad… y las tarjetas de crédito tampoco han logrado gran cosa en este sentido”… Joseph McKadew.

“Tan pronto como una es famosa, pierde el control de sí misma”… Madonna.

-o-o-o-

Copla oída al paso:

A esta forma de querer

ya no le encuentro salida…:

Me estoy muriendo por verte

y al verte no tengo vida…

-o-o-o-

El Presidente, Donald Trump, en traje de baño, paseaba por una playa, aquí, en Florida, y le dio por tirarse al mar. Pero él no sabía que era un sitio muy hondo, por lo que se fue hasta el fondo y su vida peligraba.

El joven salvavidas del lugar acudió a auxiliarlo y logró arrastrarlo a la playa con vida.

Después de los primeros auxilios médicos, el Presidente llamó al salvavidas y le dijo:

“Estoy muy agradecido. Me has salvado la vida. Pídeme cualquier deseo que tengas”.

“Pues, Presidente, deseo que me sepulten en el Cementerio de Arlington, en Washington”.

“Muy extraño eso, si eres muy joven”.

“Cierto, Presidente. Pero cuando mi papá sepa a quién le salvé la vida hoy, seguro que me mata”.

-o-o-o-

“Lo mejor para evitar el embarazo es el nitrato… Nitrato… de meterlo”… Anónimo.

“Mi memoria es tan terrible que he tenido que cambiar mi contraseña para `incorrecto´. Ahora, cada vez que me equivoco, me anuncian, `su contraseña es incorrecta”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5