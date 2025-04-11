Connect with us

Yogi Berra Museum hosts pop up show for James Fiorentino and his newest book: The Art of Baseball

Image Credit: Latino Sports

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — This past Thursday, April 10th, I had the pleasure of attending a pop up show for James Fiorentino’s newest book, The Art of Baseball: The Watercolors of James Fiorentino. The book signing event was held at the Yogi Berra Museum in Little Falls, New Jersey and was well attended, bringing together a vibrant community of sports enthusiasts and admirers of James’ artwork.

James Fiorentino with his one-of-a-kind LatinoMVP Award for Nestor Cortes at Yankee Stadium in September of 2023 – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

James is a longtime friend whom I’ve known for about 20 years. When we first met, I shared the story of our LatinoMVP Awards with him. He immediately recognized the significance and history of the awards and generously offered to paint portraits of the LatinoMVP winners. Since then, James has—using his own words in the section titled Latino Sports in his book—”immortalized many LatinoMVP award winners like Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr., Julio Rodríguez, José Altuve, and Mariano Rivera,” among others.

James Fiorentino, Mariano Rivera, and Julio Pabón in LatinoMVP award ceremony – Image Credit: James Fiorentino

James Fiorentino, Julio Rodríguez and Latino Sports president Julio Pabón pose for a photo after J-Rod’s LatinoMVP award unveiling – Image Credit: Latino Sports

What many may not know is that James is not only an incredibly talented artist, but also a humble, devoted family man and father of two young boys. He has a God-given gift that he shares generously—not only with Latino Sports, but with countless other organizations and causes that seek his support.

For those who were unable to attend the book release, we’re pleased to share the following video presentation, which offers a closer look at James Fiorentino’s incredible history, his work and his connection to our sports community.

