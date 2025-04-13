The Bat is Painstakingly Crafted for Each Player.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hitters around the world want to use torpedo bats. Never, in the 179 years since the introduction of the Rules of Baseball, has there been such a weapon, within the Rules, to face pitchers.

For the first time, bats are crafted with meticulous detail for each player. They are the ultimate expression of a personalized weapon for attacking in baseball.

In recent years, bats were manufactured based on just three requirements: length, weight, and grip.

Now, in the thickest part of the bat, there is more wood up, down, or in the middle, depending on the needs of each hitter. And the barrel of the bat will always be thicker than before. The torpedo bat is a kind of elongated bowling pin, made to fit the needs of each hitter.

The Bats of Ruth, Williams, and Aaron

To date, 23,559 players have reached the majors. And at first, they believed that the heavier the bat, the more power they had.

Even Babe Ruth (1914-1935, 22 seasons) always used bats that weighed 38 ounces or more (one kilogram, 77 grams), and measured 36 inches from top to bottom.

Ted Williams (1939-1960, 19 seasons and three years, 1944, ’45, and ’46, during World War II) batted less heavily, 33 ounces, and 35 inches long.

Hank Aaron’s bats were similar (also 33-35).

But not even those three. Nor did any of the 23,000-odd know that if they adapted the barrel of the bat to their abilities, they would hit with much more power.

Torpedo bats are similar in length and weight to those of Williams and Aaron. The difference lies in the preparation of that thicker part.

Bats When the First Rules Appeared

That Wednesday afternoon, June 19, 1846, at Elysian Field in New Jersey, facing New York, Alexander Cartwright brought his 21 Rules. That afternoon, the Knickerbockers were going to debut them, inviting the New York Nine, two teams that had played baseball without Rules for more than two years.

That text said nothing about bats. But it was assumed that, since baseball was the grandson of cricket and the son of rounders, they would use the same ones as those English sports. They were similar to paddles, with a flat, very wide end, which made it easier to hit the ball.

The New York Nine won 23-1. And they played that afternoon, and many others, with those bats.

How the Round Bats Were Born

It was soon discovered that the round bat was easier to handle. It is unknown who invented it, but one of the most vocal advocates, until the new bats were introduced in 1850, was the same inventor of the shortstop position, physician Daniel Lucius Adams.

But no one had thought of manufacturing bats. Everyone made their own or had them made.

Louisville Sluggers, First Bat Factory

The first bat factory opened in 1884, 14 years after the founding of the first major league, the National Association. It was the brainchild of a young man from Louisville, Kentucky, a baseball fan named John (Bud) Hillerich, son of a cabinetmaker. He made the first bat for his friend, Pete (Old Gladiator) Browning, of the Louisville Eclipses.

The success was such that the first bat industry in history was soon born.

Torpedo Bats Appear

We survived bats filled with pine tar, suffered the threat of the rejected aluminum bats, and always suspected that there were bats filled with cork or rubber.

Well, the newcomer was the electrical engineer with a PhD in physics and Yankees analyst, Aaron (Lenny) Leanhard, who, through scientific studies, came up with the idea of ​​inventing the torpedo bat, very thin at the grip, and thicker and more elaborate at the barrel.

The first to use them were Giancarlo Stanton, Francisco Lindor, Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, Jazz Chisholm, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Junior Caminero, Ryan Jeffers, David Schneider.

(En Español)

El bate es fabricado minuciosamente para cada quien

Estalla el Escándalo en MLB y Todos Claman Por los Torpedo Bats

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los bateadores en el mundo entero, quieren usar los torpedo bats. Nunca, en los 179 años, desde el estreno de las Reglas del beisbol, hubo un arma tal y dentro de las Reglas, para enfrentar a los lanzadores.

Por primera vez se fabrican bates con minuciosos detalles para cada pelotero. Son la máxima expresión, del arma personalizada para el ataque en el beisbol.

En los últimos años los bates se fabricaban sobre tres exigencias nada más, largo, peso y agarre.

Ahora, en el área gruesa del bate hay más madera hacia arriba o hacia abajo o en el medio, según la necesidad cada bateador. Y siempre será más gordo que antes ese barril del bate. El torpedo bat es una especie de pin de bowling alargado, hecho según necesidades de cada bateador.

Los Bates de Ruth, Williams y Aaron

Hasta hoy, 23 mil 559 peloteros han llegado a las Mayores. Y al comienzo creían que mientras más pesado el bate, con más poder se bateaba.

Incluso, Babe Ruth (1914-1935, 22 temporadas), siempre usó bates que pesaban 38 onzas, o más (un kilo 77 gramos). Y 36 pulgadas de arriba abajo.

Ya Ted Williams (1939-1960, 19 temporadas y tres años, 1944, ’45 y ’46, en la II Guerra Mundial), bateaba con menos peso, 33 onzas. Y 35 pulgadas de largo.

Los bates de Hank Aaron eran parecidos (también 33-35).

Pero ni ellos tres. ni ninguno de los 23 mil y tantos, supieron que si acomodaban el barril del bate a sus habilidades, batearían con mucho más poder.

Los bates torpedo son similares en longitud y peso a los de Williams y Aaron. La diferencia es la preparación de esa parte más gruesa.

Los Bates Cuando Las Primeras Reglas

Aquella tarde del miércoles 19 de junio de 1846, en el Elysian Field, de New Jersey, frente a Nueva York, Alexander Cartwright llevó sus 21 Reglas. Esa tarde las iban a estrenar los Knickerbocker, quienes invitaron a los New York Nine, dos equipos que habían jugado beisbol sin Reglas durante más de dos años.

Nada decía aquel texto acerca de los bates. Pero se suponía que, como el beisbol era nieto del cricket e hijo del rounders, utilizarían los mismos de esos deportes ingleses. Eran parecidos a los remos, con una parte chata y muy ancha, que facilitaba conectar la pelota.

Los New York Nine ganaron 23-1. Y jugaron esa tarde, y muchas otras, con esos bates.

Cómo Nacen los Bates Redondos

Se encontró pronto, que el bate redondo se puede manejar más fácilmente. No se sabe quién fue el inventor, pero uno de los que más abogó, hasta imponer los nuevos bates en 1850, fue el mismo creador de la posición de shortstop, el médico Daniel Lucius Adams.

Pero a nadie se le había ocurrido fabricar bates. Cada quien hacía el suyo o lo mandaba a hacer.

Louisville Sluggers, Primera Fábrica de Bates

La primera fábrica de bates surgió en 1884, 14 años después de fundada la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Fue idea de un joven de Louisville, Kentucky, muy aficionado al beisbol, llamado John (Bud) Hillerich, hijo de un ebanista. Hizo el primer bate para su amigo, Pete (Old Gladiator) Browning, de los Eclipses de Louisville.

El éxito fue tal, que en seguida nació la primera industria de bates en la historia.

Aparecen los Bates Torpedo

Sobrevivimos a bates recargados de brea de pino (pine-tar), sufrimos la amenaza de los rechazados bates de aluminio y siempre sospechamos que los hay rellenos de corcho o de goma.

Pues, lo nuevo es el ingeniero en electricidad, con doctorado en física y analista de los Yankees, Aaron (Lenny) Leanhard, a quien se le ocurrió, a través de estudios científicos, inventar el bate torpedo, muy delgados en el agarre, y más gruesos y trabajados en el barril.

Los primeros en usarlos, Giancarlo Stanton, Francisco Lindor, Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, Jazz Chisholm, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Junior Caminero, Ryan Jeffers, David Schneider.

