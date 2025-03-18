☀️ 2025 Spring Training
⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (Exhibition)
📍George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Tuesday, March 18th
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 1 month ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – 2024 OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NY (February 10th, 2025) — It has been thirty five (35) years since...
-
Baseball/ 2 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees – 2025 Spring Training
☀️ 2025 Spring Training ⚾️ Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (Exhibition) 📍George M....
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Austin Wells receives commemorative LatinoMVP Award T-shirt in Spring Training
TAMPA, FL — New York Yankees’ Austin Wells, a candidate for the 2024 American...
-
Basketball/ 10 hours ago
All-America Honors: St. John’s RJ Luis Jr. named an AP Second Team All-American
NEW YORK, NY — The Dominican-Ecuadorian kid from Miami, Florida, is an All-American. On...
-
Baseball/ 16 hours ago
2024 NL LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year finalist Robert Suárez: ‘Being nominated for this award motivates us’
PEORIA, AZ — I had the opportunity to talk to San Diego Padres’ Robert...