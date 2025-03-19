“Awards like this brings out the best in us” – José Ramírez, a finalist for 2024 AL LatinoMVP

José Ramírez honored to be on the 2024 LatinoMVP ballot - Image Credit: Latino Sports

PHOENIX, AZ — I recently spent the entire day at the Cleveland Guardians Player Development Complex, hoping to interview two standout players: José Ramírez, a nominee for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP award, and Emmanuel Clase, the winner of the 2022 AL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer of the Year and a finalist for the same prestigious award in 2024.

The first player I encountered was José Ramírez, who was among the first to be available when the clubhouse opened to the press. I introduced myself, congratulated him on once again being named to the prestigious 35th annual LatinoMVP ballot, and expressed my interest in asking him a few questions about his nomination.

José kindly told me we could talk after his batting practice and workout. This gave me a rare opportunity to observe firsthand the intense regimen that elite baseball players like José endure in preparation for a game. I was thoroughly impressed by the several hours of vigorous training they go through. One detail that stood out was José’s love for music—toward the end of batting practice, he requested music, and the Guardians staff obliged with popular reggaetón tracks, including beats from Bad Bunny, which even had me nodding along. Clearly, José has great taste in music.

After his workout, José took the time to sign autographs for every young fan who approached him before heading back to the clubhouse. Once he finished, I approached him again, and he graciously invited me to conduct the interview inside.

Below is a translated transcript of our conversation.

LS – I’m here with José Ramírez a player who once again is a candidate for the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players, the LatinoMVP award. As you know, the award was established in 1990 when many sports reporters believed that Puerto Rican, baseball player, Ruben Sierra was overlooked for the American League Most Valuable Player for his performance during the 1989 season. Today, the award commemorates 35 years. Your name appears among the six most outstanding players in the American League. How do you feel about that?

JR – Thank you, thank God for that. You know that means I’ve had a good season. Thank God for that and nothing else. I’m happy to be nominated again and to be there among those players who are all good. For me to be on this list again is another achievement for me.

LS – The award has developed so much that MLB is sponsoring us, and we’re talking to them about elevating the award to another level because they’ve seen, after 35 years, that it’s an award that deserves to be expanded for all fans to recognize. What do you think about the existence of an award specifically for Latino baseball players?

JR – Happy that they’re doing things for Latino players. We know the competition is very strong here in the United States, but happy that they’re doing this for Latinos, and among other things, bringing out the best in us. That makes us happy.

LS – Does knowing that your name appears on such a prestigious ballot motivate you?

JR – Yes, and I thank God as well. I also thank the work I put in during the off season to try to maintain a good and healthy season, which is very important.

LS – The ballot is circulating throughout the United States and our countries for journalists who are members of our association to vote. If you manage to win this award, it will it be presented to you in Cleveland during Hispanic Heritage Month in front of your fans and your family? How would you feel about that?

JR – I would feel good, I would feel very good if I won it since I’ve never won it.

LS – But you know, just being a candidate on the ballot is a tremendous honor since many consider the award as the Latin Grammy of Baseball, and only a few players make it to the ballot. Being able to say you’ve been nominated for this award multiple times is a tremendous achievement. I believe that you and Soto are the ones receiving the most votes and that’s impressive.

JR – No, Soto should win. I think Soto had a better season than me. You know, I thank God for the season I had, but above all, he (Soto) deserves this award.

LS – I think the votes for you signify your contribution to the Guardians, not only offensively, but also defensively, and helping the team reach the postseason.

JR – Well, let’s see who wins? I’ll be happy with whoever wins because I know there are good players on that list, and you guys are doing that voting fairly. I’ll be happy with Soto, or whoever wins, I’ll be happy with that.

LS – Thank you, José, for your time. God bless you and may you continue to give your fans and us Latinos the pride watching you play with the gusto and excitement you bring to the game. Before I go, we have a little gift for you.

We’re giving you this T-shirt made exclusively for the candidates on the ballot.

