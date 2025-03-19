The Inventor of Passing the Ball After Every Out – El Inventor de Correr la Bola Tras Cada Out

“A bachelor is a man who never makes the same mistake even once”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Castor Rizzo, from Mazatlán, asks: “What was the date and scoreboard when the Dodgers won the World Series against the Yankees in 1981?”

Dear friend Cas: On October 28 of that year, they won that sixth game, 9-2. The Dodgers hadn’t won a World Series in 16 years, so the celebration throughout Los Angeles lasted a week.

Lisandro A. Portuondo, from Obregón, sent me such a complimentary email that I thought I’d died or he was writing about someone else, not me. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. And he asks:

“How and when did the idea of ​​running the ball between the infielders when making an out with no men on base originate? And, if there is a player-manager, when is it considered an official visit from the manager to converse with the pitcher?”

Dear friend Liso: In 1875, Adrian (Cap) Anson made his debut as a manager, with the Philadelphia Athletics in the National Association, the first major league. He also played first base. He established that infielders sometimes go for a long time without throwing. And he told his players:

“From now on, after each out in the infield, we will throw the baseball to each other, so we can warm up and celebrate the out. The third baseman will be the last to receive the throw and he must throw it to the pitcher, given that most pitchers are right-handed, they face the third-base area.”

The player-manager must inform the plate umpire, before the game begins, who will be considered the manager for pitching movements: himself or one of his coaches.

Luis M. Figueroa, from Culiacán, asks: “What is, in your opinion, the best pitching rotation for the 2025 Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Lucho: The Dodgers’ rotation is the best, even without Shohei Ohtani, with Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Dustin May.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

