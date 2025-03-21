Many Argue Over Ohtani’s Home Run – Discuten Sobre el Jonrón de Ohtani

“Every baseball player, deep down in their heart, wants to be a manager someday… Every fan, in the privacy of their mind, already is one”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Shohei Ohtani’s home run in Tokyo is easily the subject of discussion.

The ball could have been in the ballpark when it hit the fan’s hands in right field. But, hey?! It could also have been over the wall, which was what the umpires determined when they called the four-base hit.

That’s why we’ve said for more than 15 centuries that this is a game of inches. Besides, Shohei was in Japan, and with or without that hit, the Dodgers would have won…

** Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says he’s confident his roster depth can replace valuable injured players. Sean Manaea, Frankie Montás, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Álvarez have been added to the list of inactive…

-o-o-o-

“After God made man, he looked at his work for a few seconds and concluded: I can do something much better. And he made the woman.”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** President Donald Trump, who has loved baseball since his childhood, has emphasized that he will order statues of Jackie Robinson, boxing icon Muhammad Ali, and esteemed basketball player Kobe Bryant to be erected in Washington to inaugurate the National Garden of American Heroes, the sculpture park he announced during his previous term…

** The cell phone, an important and valuable advancement in communications, has become an enemy of society. That’s why Major League Baseball is considering following the example of Angels manager Ron Washington, who banned cell phones in the clubhouse, dugout, and on the field. Violation of this order will result in fines of up to $100,000…

** Yesterday, they feared that the Players’ Association would protest this measure, alleging a violation of its members’ privacy. Cell phone addicts are mentally ill…

-o-o-o-

“You realize you’ve reached old age because work becomes more fun, and fun takes more work.”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Discuten Sobre el Jonrón de Ohtani

“Todo pelotero, en lo profundo de su corazón, quiere ser mánager algún día… Cada fanático, en la privacidad de su mente, ya lo es”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El jonrón de Shohei Ohtani en Tokio, es de lo más fácil para una discusión.

La pelota pudo estar dentro del terreno cuando golpeó las manos del fanático en el rightfield. Pero, ¡¿eh?! también pudo estar más allá de la barda, que fue lo apreciado por los umpires para acreditar el batazo de cuatro bases.

Por eso hemos dicho durante más de 15 Siglos, que esto es un juego de centímetros. Además, Shohei estaba en Japón y con ese batazo o sin él, ganaban los Dodgers…

** El mánager de los Mets, Carlos Mendoza dice confiar en que la profundidad de su roster tiene cómo sustituir a los valiosos lesionados. Han pasado a la lista de los inactivos, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montás, Jeff McNeil y Francisco Álvarez…

-o-o-o-

“Después que Papa Dios hizo al hombre, observó su obra unos segundos, y concluyó: Puedo hacer algo mucho mejor. E hizo a la mujer”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El Presidente, Donald Trump, quien ha sido amante del beisbol desde su tiempo de niño,ha recalcado que ordenará levantar estatuas de Jackie Robinson, del ícono del boxeo, Muhammad Alí y del valioso basquetbolista, Kobe Bryant, para inaugurar en Washington el National Garden of American Heroes, el parque de las esculturas que él anunció durante su anterior mandato…

** El teléfono celular, un importante y valioso avance en las comunicaciones, se ha convertido en un enemigo de la sociedad. Por eso, estudian en Grandes Ligas seguir el ejemplo del mánager de los Angelinos, Ron Washington, quien prohibió los celulares en el clubhouse, en el dugout y en el terreno. La violación de esta orden, costará multas hasta por 100 mil dólares…

** Ayer temían que la Asociación de Peloteros, protestara por tal medida, alegando violación de la privacidad de sus afiliados. Los adictos al celular son enfermos mentales…

-o-o-o-

“Uno se da cuenta de que ha llegado a la vejez, porque el trabajo resulta más divertido, y la diversión cuesta más trabajo”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5