⚾️ New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies
📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday, July 31
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 6 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
⚾️ New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies 📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA 📸 Photos captured by...
-
Baseball/ 13 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays, Hines celebrate approval of new ballpark, Historic Gas Plant District Development
Tampa Bay Rays, Hines celebrate approval of new ballpark, Historic Gas Plant District Development...
-
Baseball/ 21 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
⚾️ New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies 📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA 📸 Photos captured...
-
Baseball/ 24 hours ago
Concerned About Lack of Uniformity in MLB – Preocupada Por la Falta De Uniformidad en MLB
“Baseball statistics are like the dental floss that beautiful girls wear on the beach…...