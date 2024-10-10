Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets – Game 4 of NLDS

2024 National League Division Series – Game Four

⚾️ Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets

📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Wednesday, October 9th – Mets beat Phillies by a final of 4-1 (Mets clinch NLDS, 3-1)

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball