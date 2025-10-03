📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Ryan McMahon puts body on the line and makes incredible catch on railing of Red Sox dugout

BRONX, NY — Ryan McMahon’s incredible catch in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series—putting his body on the line while falling into the Red Sox dugout—may have been the top highlight of the 2025 MLB Postseason so far and Latino Sports captured each and every frame.

