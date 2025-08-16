⚾ Seattle Mariners at New York Mets
📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY
📸 Photos captured by Al Pereira/Latino Sports on Friday, August 15th – The Mariners won by a final score of 11-9
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 5 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 13 mins ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets
⚾ Seattle Mariners at New York Mets 📍Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY 📸 Photos...
-
Baseball/ 22 mins ago
Randy Arozarena: A LatinoMVP and Man of the People
FLUSHING, NY — Seattle Mariners All-Star left-fielder Randy Arozarena is beloved across the game...
-
Baseball/ 38 mins ago
Four young Hispanic leaders empowering Arizona’s Latino community to be honored with Los D-backs Líderes Under 40 Awards during D-backs Hispanic Heritage Weekend
The Arizona Diamondbacks and its Los D-backs Hispanic Council are recognizing their 2025 Los...
-
Baseball/ 15 hours ago
🎥 WATCH: Vladdy Jr. and his daughter make friendship bracelets then he homers that night!
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content Instagram: @latinosportsoficial Facebook: Latino...