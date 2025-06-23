⚽ Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
📍Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
📸 Photos captured by Amber Douglas Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Sunday, June 22nd – The match between the Spirit and Wave finished in a 0-0 draw
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 3 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
NWSL/ 4 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
⚽ Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC 📍Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA 📸 Photos...
-
Sports/ 5 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: House of Horrors for Mets in Atlanta
NEW YORK, NY — No matter who is wearing the jersey or slotted in...
-
Boxing/ 18 hours ago
Push And Shove: Alvarez And Crawford
NEW YORK, NY — I had no intention of covering Fanatics Fest at the...
-
Sports/ 18 hours ago
Fanatics Fest Does It BIG In The Big Apple Once Again
NEW YORK, NY — If last year’s summer extravaganza of sports and entertainment unifying...