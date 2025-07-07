21 Years Advocating for Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters

Image Credit: Latino Sports

SOUTH BRONX, NY — History has shown that progress in our Latino Sports community often comes as a response to being overlooked or disrespected.

That’s how Latino Sports was born in 1990. The spark came when the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) failed to recognize Rubén Sierra of the Texas Rangers for his outstanding 1989 season. Many believed Sierra deserved the American League Most Valuable Player award, but it was instead given to Robin Yount of the Milwaukee Brewers.

I vividly remember hearing the news and deciding that the Puerto Rican/Latino community needed to honor Sierra ourselves. At the time, I was a middle school Social Studies teacher in the South Bronx, where most of my students were Puerto Rican. Positive role models were scarce, and the streets offered the wrong kind.

Recognizing Sierra wasn’t just about sports—it was about inspiration.

So in April of 1990, with the support of the South Bronx community, we presented Sierra with the first-ever LatinoMVP Award at Yankee Stadium (a story in itself, worthy of a future book).

From that moment of exclusion grew what is now the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latino baseball players—now officially recognized and sponsored by Major League Baseball.

Fast forward to February 17, 2004. The New York Yankees held a major press conference to introduce their newest star, Alex Rodríguez.

The event drew every major sports outlet. When Univision, one of the largest Spanish-language networks, asked a question in Spanish, Yankees Media Director Rick Cerrone abruptly stated that no questions would be taken in Spanish “at this time.”

We later learned it was Rodríguez who requested that no Spanish questions be allowed.

The moment infuriated the Spanish-language reporters present. Rather than stew in anger, I suggested we come together to organize a response. After all, this was a press conference for a Latino player of Dominican heritage, held in the heart of the South Bronx—a borough that is overwhelmingly Latino—yet Spanish-speaking reporters were silenced.

That wasn’t just disappointing; it was deeply insulting.

Out of that moment, the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) was born. We sent a formal letter to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman expressing our concern. To his credit, he invited us to meet with him. That meeting led to the first-ever press conferences specifically for the Latino media, moderated by Latino professionals—a practice that continues to this day each and every month of the regular season under Vice President of Communications & Media Relations Jason Zillo, Spanish Interpreter and Media Relations Coordinator Marlon Abreu and the Yankees’ media department.

On this coming Wednesday, July 9th, we will celebrate 21 years of the LSWBA at a special luncheon honoring the organization’s tireless advocacy for Latino sports professionals and our ongoing fight for respect and fairness across all sports franchises.

We will pay special tribute to Brian Cashman for his forward-thinking leadership and willingness to open the door to meaningful dialogue that has had a lasting impact.

We will also recognize several outstanding Latino Sports’ journalists, photographers, and broadcasters for their dedication and support of LSWBA’s mission:

Julio César “Chino” Pérez

Martín Zapata

Francis D. Haines López

Gabriel Balcácer and Jorge Rodríguez of Canal América

The afternoon will also feature a special recognition—and lighthearted roasting—of longtime Yankees executive Ray Negrón, who began his journey in baseball as one of the first Latino bat boys 52 years ago.

