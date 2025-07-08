Mets Pay Bonilla $1.2 Million Annually – Mets Pagan $1.2 Millones Anuales a Bonilla

I didn’t know he was such a bad driver until yesterday, when the little statue of Saint Christopher I hang in my car started wearing a helmet… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Alberto Bravo P. from Culiacán asks: “Can you publish the nine regulars in the 1927 Yankees defense?”

Dear friend Beto: Catcher: Pat Collins; first baseman: Lou Gehrig; second baseman: Tony Lazzeri; third baseman: Joe Dugan; left fielder: Earle Combs; center fielder: Bob Meusel; right fielder: Babe Ruth.

Lázaro Cuervo, from Reglas, Cuba, asks: “Why do I see that every year in your country they award so many journalists, but not you, whom I consider the most notable?”

Dear friend Laz: I appreciate your opinion, but I believe that if they don’t award me, it’s because I don’t deserve it.

Orlando Vásquez R. from Maracaibo, asks: “How is it that Bobby Bonilla still collects money from the Mets and hasn’t played in many years?”

Der friend Yanyo: He hasn’t played since 2001, 24 years ago, but the Mets pay him $1.2 million every year because they were deceived by a player as mediocre as him. He will receive that sum until 2035.

In his only year as a candidate for the Hall of Fame, 2007, Bonilla received a mere 0.4% of the votes. He was eliminated. And he has never appeared among the candidates for the Veterans Committee. Bobby Bonilla has turned 62.

Remigio Capardo, from Puerto Vallarta, asks: “Is it true what a friend tells me, that the Major Leagues began with an umpire?”

Dear friend Yiyo: In the beginning, a single umpire worked in foul territory, between first and second. He moved to work behind the pitcher in 1871, when the first Major League, the National Association, was inaugurated. And in 1876, when the National League began, two worked, one behind home plate and the other at first base; both had to cover a lot of ground, of course. That’s why they increased to three in 1888, and to four in 1896. Since 1964, six have been used in All-Star Games, Playoffs, and World Series.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mets Pagan $1.2 Millones Anuales a Bonilla

Bonilla Cobra Cada Año $1,200,000 a los Mets

Yo ignoraba que manejaba tan mal, hasta ayer, cuando la figurita de San Cristóbal que cuelgo en mi carro comenzó a usar casco… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Alberto Bravo P. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar los nueve regulares en la defensiva de los Yankees de 1927?”

Amigo Beto: Catcher, Pat Collins; primera base, Lou Gehrig; segunda base, Tony Lazzeri; tercera base, Joe Dugan; left fielder, Earle Combs; center fielder, Bob Meusel; right fielder, Babe Ruth.

Lázaro Cuervo, de Reglas, Cuba, pregunta: “¿Por qué veo que todos los años en su país premian a muchos periodistas, pero no a usted, a quien considero el más notable?”

Amigo Laz: Te agradezco tal opinión, pero considero que si no me premian, es porque no lo merezco.

Orlando Vásquez R. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cómo es eso, que Bobby Bonilla aún le cobra a los Mets y no juega hace muchos años?”

Amigo Yanyo: No juega desde 2001, hace 24 años, pero los Mets le pagan un millón 200 mil dólares cada año, porque los engañaron con un pelotero tan mediocre como él. Esa suma la recibirá hasta 2035.

En su único año de candidato al Hall de la Fama, 2007, Bonilla recibió apenas, el 0.4% de los votos. Quedó eliminado. Y nunca ha aparecido entre los candidatos por los Comités de Veteranos. Bobby Bonilla ha cumplido 62 años.

Remigio Capardo, de Puerto Vallarta, pregunta: “¿Es cierto lo que me afirma un amigo, que las Grandes Ligas comenzaron con umpire?”

Amigo Yiyo: En los comienzos, un solo umpire trabajaba en territorio de foul, entre primera y segunda. Pasó a laborar tras el lanzador en 1871, cuando inauguraron la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Y en 1876, al comenzar la Liga Nacional, trabajaban dos, uno tras el home y el otro en primera base, ambos tenían que cubrir mucho terreno, desde luego. Por eso, ya en 1888 aumentaron a tres y a cuatro en 1896. Desde 1964 se usan seis en Juegos de Estrellas, Playoffs y Series Mundiales.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5