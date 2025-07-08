2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado records 2,000th career hit

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

SAN DIEGO, CA — EL MINISTR2000!

2022 National League LatinoMVP Award winner Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres recorded his 2,000th career hit last night vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks to become the 4th Latino to ever mark 350+ home runs and 2,000 hits in MLB history—joining Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera, Alex Rodríguez.

To add on to his already prolific night, during the eighth inning as Machado, a role model on and off the field, stepped up to the plate, the 33-year-old clobbered a solo-shot, his 15th home run of the season and 357th across his 14-year Major League career.

