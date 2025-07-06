Rosters announced for the 2025 All-Star Game

Image Credit: MLB

There are 23 internationally born players on MLB’s 2025 All-Star Game team rosters (30.7%), including 12 on the AL roster and 11 on the NL roster. The list features players from the Dominican Republic (8), Japan (3), Mexico (3), Puerto Rico (3), Venezuela (3), the Bahamas (1), Canada (1) and Cuba (1)

Pitchers and reserves have been named to the American League and National League All-Star Teams, as announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 2025 AL and NL All-Star rosters were unveiled earlier today on ESPN during the “2025 MLB All-Star Selection Show presented by PRO SPIRIT.”

In addition to the starters who were elected by the fans, pitchers and reserve players were named to the All-Star Game roster by the Player Ballot – a vote of the players, managers and coaches – and by Major League Baseball. In making its selections as the last step in the process, MLB has ensured that each of the 30 Major League Clubs will be represented at the Midsummer Classic.

American League position players who are invited to the 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as a result of Player Balloting are catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays; first baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays; third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox; shortstop Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros; outfielders Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners; and designated hitter Brent Rooker of the Athletics.

AL pitchers who have made the Midsummer Classic as a result of the Player Ballot include starters Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers; Garrett Crochet of the Red Sox; Max Fried of the New York Yankees; Hunter Brown of the Astros; and Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. The relievers who are All-Stars via the Player Ballot are Aroldis Chapman of the Red Sox; Josh Hader of the Astros; and Andrés Muñoz of the Mariners.

Major League Baseball had an additional six selections to fill out the remainder of the AL roster, with three of the six picks being used to represent the Clubs that did not have an All-Star after the fan and player balloting processes. The four pitchers chosen include Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals; Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels; Shane Smith of the Chicago White Sox; and Bryan Woo of the Mariners. The two position players among MLB selections are Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals.

National League position players who are invited to the 95th Midsummer Classic as a result of Player Balloting are catcher Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies; first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets; second baseman Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals; shortstop Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds; third baseman Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks; outfielders James Wood of the Washington Nationals, Corbin Carroll of the D-backs and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres; and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.

NL pitchers who have made the 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as a result of the Player Ballot include starters Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates; Zack Wheeler of the Phillies; Chris Sale of the host Atlanta Braves; Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants; and MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals. The relievers who are All-Stars via the Player Ballot are Randy Rodríguez of the Giants; Edwin Díaz of the Mets; and Jason Adam of the Padres.

MLB had six selections to fill out the remainder of the NL roster, with two of the six picks being used to represent the Clubs that did not have an All-Star after the fan and player balloting processes. The four pitchers selected include Matthew Boyd of the Cubs; Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers; Robbie Ray of the Giants; and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers.

The two position players selected are Matt Olson of the Braves and Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins.

Additionally, Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. has named Clayton Kershaw to the NL All-Star Team as a “Legend Pick” in recognition of his illustrious career. Kershaw, who is now an All-Star for the 11th time in his career, became the 20th pitcher in Major League history to reach 3,000 career strikeouts on Wednesday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL Most Valuable Player is one of just four left-handers to accomplish the feat, and one of just three pitchers to reach 3,000 career strikeouts while pitching for just one team.

The Commissioner last appointed legend selections in 2022, when he named Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera to the Midsummer Classic.

The reigning World Champion Dodgers, who entered play today with a NL-best mark of 56-34, will send a Major League-high five players to Atlanta. Detroit, who entered Sunday with an identical 56-34 mark to pace the AL and tie the Dodgers for the best record in the Majors, will send four players to the Midsummer Classic along with the Mariners, while the Diamondbacks, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Astros, Mets, Yankees, Padres and Giants each send three players to the All-Star Game. With their five All-Stars, the Dodgers now have at least five players headed to the Midsummer Classic for the sixth consecutive time; Detroit’s four All-Stars is its most since sending four players to Cincinnati for the 2015 All-Star Game; and the Mariners have at least four All-Stars for the first time since also having four All-Stars in 2018.

The Midsummer Classic rosters feature 21 players age 26-or-younger, including 11 such players on the AL side and 10 on the NL squad. The NL roster contains five players under the age of 25, including Washington’s Wood, who at 22 years old is the youngest All-Star on either roster. The youngest player on the AL roster is the 23-year-old Wilson of the Athletics, who is one of two rookies on the All-Star rosters along with Smith of the White Sox. Wilson is the 13th rookie in A’s history to earn an All-Star nod, the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a fan election, and will be just the second rookie in All-Star history to start at shortstop, joining Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both editions of the 1960 All-Star Game.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jack Wilson (a 2004 NL All-Star) and Jacob are the only father/son duo to both be selected as All-Star shortstops.

Smith is the first-ever rookie hurler in White Sox history to make the All-Star squad and the seventh All-Star rookie overall in team history. Elias also notes that Smith is the second player since at least 2000 to become an All-Star in the season after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, joining three-time All-Star Dan Uggla, who was selected by the Marlins in the 2005 Rule 5 Draft before earning his first All-Star selection in 2006. Wilson and Smith are part of a group of 19 All-Stars (10 NL, 9 AL) making their first trip to the Midsummer Classic.

Kershaw, who is the oldest player on the NL roster at 37, is the senior-most All-Star with 11 career selections. He is followed by Freeman and Sale (nine each); the All-Star Game’s eldest player Chapman (eight); Judge, Machado and Ramírez (seven each); Hader (six); and Acuña, Alonso, deGrom, Guerrero, Lindor and Ohtani (five each).

Freeman was named to the Midsummer Classic for a seventh consecutive time, and he is followed by Ohtani (fifth straight), Guerrero (fifth straight), Judge (fifth straight), Ramírez (fifth straight), Alonso (fourth straight) and Tucker (fourth straight).

The Braves have three players on the NL roster, including Acuña, Sale and Olson. It marks the fourth consecutive Midsummer Classic in which the host club has at least three All-Stars. In addition, two key members of the 2021 World Champion Braves – Freeman of the Dodgers and Fried of the Yankees – will return to Truist Park as All-Stars.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2025 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries.

FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

