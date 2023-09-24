Alcoholic Beverages As Farewell Gifts – Bebidas Alcohólicas Regalos De Despedida

“Even when I don’t want to, I have to be able to do it”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – IT’S only symbolic, because bottles of liquor do make good gifts.

But this is the Tigers, who, as long as Miguel Cabrera has been with them, because of his background, celebrate big wins with non-alcoholic champagne.

And as published by Larry Brown Sports, the Athletics honored the Maracayero for his farewell, with a bottle of a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon wine that costs $79.97.

In the middle of the field, the manager in Oakland, Mark Kotsay, gave it to him.

It is nothing more than a ceremony, but it has caused some stir.

They remember that Miguel has been involved in a couple of incidents after drinking alcoholic beverages.

In 2009 he was treated after a family problem related to drinking liquor, and in 2011 he had to take a course against alcoholism, after being found driving a car while intoxicated with alcohol.

Now, Oakland’s story has not been the only one of its kind.

The Marlins celebrated Cabrera’s farewell in full view of the public, at the Miami stadium, giving him a bottle of rum and a carton of cigarettes.

And Astros manager Dusty Baker, with his disgusting toothpick between his teeth, handed him another bottle of wine in front of the Houston crowd.

The other gifts received by the valuable retired big leaguer, which have been numerous, have nothing to do with alcohol.

If one can’t stand the urge

What is the problem with having to urinate, going to urinate and saying what you are going to do?

No problem, of course.

But they have given Duane Kuiper a tremendous hard time, just for that reason.

That same Kuiper, was that spectacular second baseman of the Indians, the Giants and the Aragua Tigers, who flew like a bird during plays, because he was a tremendous athlete.

Now, at 73 years old, Kuiper is a broadcaster on Giants television, who thought his microphone was off and said:

“I gotta pee.”

So a few have made a scandal for no reason.

You urinate when you feel like it!

They move the plant

Oh brother!

The Mets are firing manager Buck Showalter.

The candidate to replace him is Craig Counsell, who is at the end of his contract with the Brewers.

And from the Brewers, David Stearns, for many years an executive of that team, recently arrived at the Citi Field offices.

Showalter, considered one of the best managers of the moment, never raised his head above the water with the Mets.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by clicking on: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Bebidas Alcohólicas Regalo De Despedida

“Aún cuando no quiera, tengo que poder hacerlo”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – SOLO es algo simbólico, porque las botellas de licor, sí son buenos regalos.

Pero se trata de los Tigres, quienes, mientras Miguel Cabrera ha estado con ellos, debido a sus antecedentes, celebran los triunfos grandes con champaña sin alcohol.

Y como lo publica Larry Brown Sports, los Atléticos, homenajearon al maracayero por su despedida, con una botella de vino Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 que cuesta 79.97 dólares.

En medio del terreno se la entregó el mánager en Oakland, Mark Kotsay.

No pasa de ser una ceremonia, pero ha causado cierto revuelo.

Recuerdan que Miguel ha sido involucrado en un par de incidentes tras ingerir bebidas alcohólicas.

En 2009 fue tratado después de un problema familiar tras tomar licor, y en 2011 tuvo que seguir un curso contra el alcoholismo, al ser encontrado ebrio manejando un automóvil.

Ahora, la historia de Oakland no ha sido la única de este tipo.

Los Marlins le celebraron la despedida a Cabrera a la vista del público, en el estadio de Miami, regalándole una botella de ron y un cartón de cigarrillos.

Y el mánager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, con su asqueroso palillo entre los dientes, le entregó otra botella de vino ante el público de Houston.

Los demás regalos recibidos por el valioso bigleaguer en retiro, los cuales han sido numerosos, nada tienen que ver con el alcohol.

Si no aguantas las ganas

¿Cuál es el problema de tener ganas de orinar, ir a orinar y decir lo que uno va a hacer?

Ningún problema, por supuesto.

Pero a Duane Kuiper le han armado tremenda grisapa, solamente por eso.

Este Kuiper, es aquel espectacular segunda base de los Indios, los Gigantes y los Tigres de Aragua, que volaba como un ave en las jugadas, porque era tremendo atleta.

Ahora, a los 73 años de edad, Kuiper es narrador en la televisión de los Gigantes, pensó que su micrófono estaba apagado y dijo:

“I gotta pee”.

Por lo que han armado un escándalo sin razón.

¡Uno orina cuando tiene ganas!

Mueven la mata

¡Aaaay! Los Mets van a despedir al mánager Buck Showalter.

El candidato a sustituirlo es Craig Counsell, quien está finalizando su contrato con los Cerveceros.

Y de los Cerveceros llegó recientemente a las oficinas de Citi Field, David Stearns, durante muchos años, ejecutivo de ese equipo.

Showalter, considerado uno de los mejores mánagers del momento, nunca levantó cabeza con los Mets.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5