Is This The Last Regular Season Start In LA For Clayton Kershaw?

Clayton Kershaw at a crossroads in his amazing Cooperstown bound career - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for LA tonight in what could be the last time in a regular season game in a Dodger uniform. There has been talk all season about him retiring or working a deal to play for Texas, where he grew up and lives in the off-season. The retiring part would likely be because of injuries this season, which has resulted in a significant drop in velocity. But he has never been a dominant pitcher because of his speed. He will always be a location and command pitcher who knows how to get outs and win games. Playing for another team is always possible, but he has roots in LA and Texas.

He sits at 12-4 with a 2,52 ERA this season, so he could go out on a high note, especially if the Dodgers can win another World Series. Then again, there is the thought of finishing up where it all began for him as a kid playing baseball in Texas. He has always said that he is at peace with signing one-year deals with the team he wants to play for, even if it means leaving money on the table. “I love the freedom of not being committed. … I like the ability to reset after every year,” said Kershaw.

But for now, he will stay focused on helping the Dodgers get to a World Series and winning a championship again. This start for Kershaw will give the Dodgers a better idea as to what they can expect from him going into the playoffs, and all indications look good as he gave up only two hits. One infield hit and one double over five innings. His fastball sat at 88 mph, as expected, but it doesn’t matter when you know how to pitch.

The Dodgers have made some great acquisitions this season. Kiki Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, has given manager Dave Roberts so many options. He has played every position except catcher and played them well. J.D Martinez has been a steady force with power plus at DH. A great signing in the off-season. Speaking of great signings, the Cubs are on the hook for Jason Heyward’s salary in 2023 ($22 million), the final season of the eight-year, $184 million deal Heyward signed entering 2016. The Dodgers are only responsible for the major league minimum of $720,000. He has been a great addition with his play in the field and at the plate, facing righthanded pitching.

But the two biggest signings are Miguel Rojas, Los Teques, Venezuela, who has more than filled in as the everyday shortstop after Gavin Lux went down for the year in spring training. He has been nothing short of spectacular in the field and has come through with timely hitting. And then there is Ryan Brasier, who the Dodgers signed to a minor-league deal in early June and then brought to the majors on June 20 after being released by the Red Sox in May. Out of the bullpen, he has been lights out amazing in many tight situations late in games. He sits at 2-0 with a 0.74 ERA over 36 games.

