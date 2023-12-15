COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF LUCERO “LA LOBA” ACOSTA PRESENTED BY CONOR MCGREGOR’S FORGED IRISH STOUT ON SUNDAY, DEC. 17, LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+

‘LA LOBA’ COLLIDES WITH MANUELA MARCONETTO

IN A FEATURED FLYWEIGHT BOUT ON THE

‘COMBATE GLOBAL: IRELAND VS. MEXICO’ FIGHT CARD

PLUS: FOUR NEW FIGHTS ADDED TO THE

‘IRELAND VS. MEXICO’ PORTION OF THE SHOW

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ‘IRELAND VS. MEXICO’ MAIN EVENT:

PATRICK “THE LEECH” LEHANE VS. ROBERTO “EL CHARRO NEGRO” ROMERO

MIAMI – COMBATE GLOBAL today announced the return of Mexican women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star and internet sensation Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (4-2) in a featured bout on the previously announced COMBATE GLOBAL: Ireland vs. Mexico show presented by Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout on Sunday, Dec. 17, streaming live on Paramount+.

The live Paramount+ stream of “Forged Irish Stout Presents: COMBATE GLOBAL: Ireland vs. Mexico”, the final COMBATE GLOBAL event of 2023, will begin with a 30-minute pre-show co-hosted by Jimmy Smith and Rodolfo Roman on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and will continue with the first preliminary card bout at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The 29-year-old Acosta of San Diego Calif. via Tijuana, B.C., Mexico will take on Manuela “The Butcher’s Daughter” Marconetto (4-4) in a flyweight (125 pounds) contest that will take place in addition to four matchups pitting a collection of fighters from Ireland against rivals from Mexico.

Acosta, whose fight videos and highlights have garnered millions of views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, is seeking her third consecutive win following two straight, dominant performances in which she earned a unanimous decision over Venezuelan Mariel Celimen and submitted Spain’s Silvia Juaneda with a standing guillotine choke in the first round (1:24) of action on September 24, 2022 and August 6, 2023, respectively.

Acosta’s marked improvement has shown since partnering with San Diego-based trainer and boxing specialist, Nestor Flores, in 2022.

Marconetto is a 33-year-old native of Torino, Italy and resident of London, England, where she transitioned from being a K-1 style kickboxer to an MMA fighter and member of Great Britain Top Team, led by Brad Pickett.

The ‘Ireland vs. Mexico’ portion of the card, an unprecedented occurrence for the sport of MMA features matchups between fighters from two of combat sports’ greatest fighting legacies, and will be headlined by the previously announced featherweight (145 pounds) affair between Patrick “The Leech” Lehane (5-2) of Cork, Ireland and Roberto “El Charro Negro” Romero (7-2-1) of Chihuahua, Chih., Mexico.

In one of four new fights announced today for the Ireland vs. Mexico part of the show and a featured, main card bout, undefeated Lee Hammond (5-0) will square off with battle-tested Ivan “Choko” Castillo (23-17).

The aggressive-minded, 27-year-old Hammond of Dublin, Ireland is a protégé of famed trainer John Kavanagh. Hammond has earned all five of his professional wins to date inside of one round, via (T)KO or submission.

Castillo of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico is a 33-year-old member of Team Blackxicans, the same camp responsible for producing lightweight star Cristian “Puas” Perez and undefeated Ramiro “El Cachanilla” Jimenez, and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Santiago Guzman on August 19.

In preliminary card action, 24-year-old knockout artist Ovidio Bojorquez (5-2) of Hermosillo, Son., Mexico will take on Stephen Costello (3-2) of Dublin, while Cian “The Warrior” Cowley (5-5) of Dublin will face off with Daniel Sanchez (5-2) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Additional information about COMBATE GLOBAL and its athletes can be found on www.CombateGlobal.com as well as on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.