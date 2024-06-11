Legal and Illegal Bets, Prohibited in All Baseball – Apuestas Lícitas e Ilícitas, Prohibidas en Todo Beisbol

“Baseball is boring only for those with boring minds”… Red Smith, journalist.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Plácido Cota M. from Los Mochis, asks: “Fernando Valenzuela used the screw ball. “Did that pitch change its name or is it no longer used?”

Dear friend Chido: It exists the same as always, several throw it in the Major Leagues, but not many, because it is very difficult to throw, since it is an inverted curve.

Fellow journalist Levy Benshimol, from Caracas, asks: “What are illicit bets, and how do they originate? Are there legal bets that players can make freely?

Dear friend Shimo: Anyone who can enter the clubhouses and dugouts of professional baseball of any category is prohibited from handling all types of bets, even the so-called legal ones, which are those operated by firms with government licenses.

Joaquín Pizagalli, from Lombardia, Italy, asks: “What is the score used by scouts to rate prospects?”

Dear friend Quino: 80 excellent, 70 very good, 60 good, 50 average.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Has a baseball player ever written to your column; And when are the White Sox going to fire the manager?”

Dear friend Shaldo: César Tovar wrote to me many times, as did Juan Marichal and Vinicio Castilla. As for Pedro Grifol, it is strange, but his job seems assured.

Cirio Masiel, from Obregón, asks: “Before the Academies existed, I know that in the United States scouts searched for prospects in high schools and universities, but how did they do it in Latin America?”

Dear friend Yiyo: It was a very laborious task, team by team in amateur baseball and in national and international championships.

Toronto’s Arquímedes Rendón asks: “Is it correct to compare Cy Young and Albert Goodwill Spalding to Justin Verlander?”

Dear friend Quimo: Right or wrong, it is not a sin to do so, if you take into account the period in which each of them pitched.

Similar to comparing what did it mean to have a million dollars in the bank in 1880 and to have a million today. It’s the same million, but now it can’t buy as many things… Just saying. Ok?

Young and Spalding were as notable in their time as Verlander is now. And as so many wonderful pitchers have been in their glory days.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Apuestas Lícitas e Ilícitas, Prohibidas en Todo Beisbol

“El beisbol es aburrido solamente para los de mente aburrida”… Red Smith, periodista.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Plácido Cota M. de Los Mochis, pregunta: “Fernando Valenzuela usaba la screw ball. “¿Cambió de nombre ese lanzamiento o es que ya no se usa?”

Amigo Chido: Existe igual que siempre, varios lo usan en Grandes Ligas, pero no muchos, porque es muy difícil de tirar, ya que es una curva al revés.

El compañero periodista Levy Benshimol, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuáles son las apuestas ilícitas, y cómo se originan? ¿Hay apuestas lícitas que los peloteros las pueden hacer libremente?”

Amigo Shimo: A todo el que puede entrar a los clubhouses y dugouts del beisbol profesional de cualquier categoría, le está prohibido menejar todo tipo de apuestas, incluso las llamadas lícitas, que son las operadas por firmas con permiso oficial.

Joaquín Pizagalli , de Lombardia, Italia, pregunta: “¿Cómo es la puntuación usada por los scouts para calificar a los prospectos?”

Amigo Quino: 80 excelente, 70 muy bueno, 60 bueno, 50 promedio.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Alguna vez un pelotero le escribió a su columna; y cuándo van a despedir al mánager de los Medias Blancas?”

Amigo Shaldo: César Tovar me escribió muchas veces, igual que Juan Marichal y Vinicio Castilla. En cuanto a Pedro Grifol, es extraño, pero parece asegurado.

Cirio Masiel, de Obregón, pregunta: “Antes de existir las Academias, ya sé que en Estados Unidos los scouts buscaban los prospectos en secundarias y Universidades pero, ¿cómo hacían en Latinoamérica?”

Amigo Yiyo: Era una labor muy laboriosa, equipo por equipo en el beisbol aficionado y en los campeonatos nacionales e internacionales.

Arquímedes Rendón, de Toronto, pregunta: “¿Es correcto comparar a Cy Young y a Albert Goodwill Spalding con Justin Verlander?”

Amigo Quimo: Correcto o incorrecto, no es pecado hacerlo, si se toma en cuenta la época en la cual lanzaba cada uno de ellos.

Parecido a comparar lo que significaba tener un millón de dólares en el banco en 1880 y tenerlo hoy día. Es el mismo millón, pero alcanza para cosas diferentes… Digo yo, ¿no?

Young y Spalding fueron en sus épocas tan notables, como Verlander ahora. Y como lo han sido tantos lanzadores maravillosos en sus días de gloria.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

