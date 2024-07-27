A Grandfather Wants to Pitch in the Majors – Abuelo Quiere Lanzar en las Grandes Ligas

“There are marriages that end well. And others that last a lifetime”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – At the age when one must meet with the grandchildren and explain to them why watermelon is red and pumpkin is yellow, the gentleman Rich Hill is ready to continue pitching in the Major Leagues.

And not only that, but the Yankees and Dodgers have shown interest in hiring him.

Hill, a left-hander, 44 years old, born March 11, has pitched in 19 seasons, has appeared in 382 games, 298 as a starter, has belonged to 13 teams, and to the Red Sox in three different eras. His record is 90-73, 4.01. He did not record any saves, because as a reliever he has always been a middle innings reliever.

This man, who has appeared on the mound in 1,405.1 innings, has not pitched since the 2023 season, when he finished 1-4, 8.23.

In Hill’s personal history there is a dark, very dark day, when his wife, Caitlin, who is a nurse, and Hill were arrested.

The two were trying to enter Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, near Boston, to watch a Patriots’ football game.

But they were carrying a very large suitcase, which is prohibited for security reasons. The police on duty at the scene informed them. But they did not want to follow the rules and insisted, and made the serious and unforgivable mistake of wanting to use physical force against the uniformed officers.

They were arrested and accused of criminal charges. They ended up paying a fine of a thousand dollars. Neither the police nor the couple ever revealed what the suspicious suitcase contained.

“I haven’t announced my retirement, so I’m active,” Rich told reporters, “and I feel capable of making out the best hitters in the major leagues.”

Last year, the Pirates paid him $8 million for his services. But his best payday came from the Dodgers in 2019, who paid him $18,666,666.

The truth is that his agents, ACES, are offering him, and they are already talking about a contract with people in Los Angeles and the Bronx… That’s life!

Rich’s career teams: Cubs (2005–2008), Orioles (2009), Red Sox (2010–2012), Indians (2013), Angels (2014), Yankees (2014), Red Sox (2015), Athletics (2016), Dodgers (2016–2019), Twins (2020), Rays (2021), Mets (2021), Red Sox (2022), Pirates (2023), Padres (2023).

As for his quality, who knows? But he has had a very fun life.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Abuelo Quiere Lanzar En Las Grandes Ligas

“Hay matrimonios que terminan bien. Y otros que duran toda la vida”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A la edad, cuando ya uno debe reunirse con los nietos y explicarles por qué la patilla (sandía) es roja y la auyama amarilla, el caballero Rich Hill, se dispone a seguir lanzando en Grandes Ligas.

Y no solo eso, sino que Yankees y Dodgers han demostrado interés en contratarlo.

Hill, zurdo, de 44 años, cumplidos el 11 de marzo, ha lanzado en 19 temporadas, ha aparecido en 382 juegos, 298 como abridor, ha pertenecido a 13 equipos, y a los Medias Rojas en tres épocas distintas. Su récord es de 90-73, 4.01. No se anotó ninguno salvado, porque de relevista siempre lo ha sido de intermedio.

Este señor, que ha aparecido sobre la lomita en mil 405.1 innings, no lanza desde la temporada de 2023, cuando terminó con 1-4, 8.23.

En la historia íntima de Hill hay un día negro, muy negro, cuando su esposa, Caitlin, quien es enfermera, y él, fueron detenidos.

Los dos trataban de entrar al Gillette Stadium, en Foxborough, Massachusetts, cerca de Boston, para ver un juego de fútbol americano de los Patriots.

Pero llevaban una maleta muy grande, lo que está prohibido por razones de seguridad. Los policías de guardia en el lugar les informaron. Pero no hicieron caso, insistieron y cometieron el grave e imperdonable error de querer utilizar la fuerza contra los uniformados.

Finalmente quedaron presos, acusados de cargos criminales. Terminaron pagando multa de mil dólares. Ni la policía, ni la pareja, revelaron nunca qué contenía la sospechosa valija.

“La verdad, no he anunciado mi retiro, por lo que estoy activo”, dijo Rich ante los periodistas, “y me siento capaz de hacer outs a los mejores bateadores de Grandes Ligas”.

El año pasado, los Piratas le pagaron ocho millones por sus servicios. Pero sus mejores honorarios los recibió de los Dodgers, en 2019 y fueron 18 millones 666,666 dólares.

Lo cierto es que sus agentes, ACES, andan ofreciéndolo, y ya conversan de contrato con la gente de Los Ángeles y del Bronx… ¡Así es la vida!

Los equipos de la carrera de Rich: Cachorros (2005-2008), Orioles (2009, Medias Rojas 2010-2012), Indios (2013), Angelinos (2014), Yankees (2014), Medias Rojas (2015), Atléticos (2016), Dodgers, (2016-2019), Twins (2020), Rays (2021), Mets (2021, Medias Rojas (2022), Piratas (2023), Padres (2023).

De su calidad, ¿quién sabe?, pero ha tenido una existencia muy divertida.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, sin entras por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

