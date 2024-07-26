Former Tampa Bay Rays left-fielder Randy Arozarena traded to Seattle, and now, teammates with the 2023 AL LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — As MLB’s July 30 Trade Deadline approaches this season, no huge names are available. Some excellent players will be traded, like now former Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena, Havana, Cuba (2020 AL LatinoMVP ROTY), who was sent to Seattle for two prospects and a player to be named later.

However, contrary to some reports from other media outlets, this is NOT a blockbuster trade. Seattle needs another power hitter in their lineup; he is batting .211 with 15 home runs right now. The hype to consider trades as “blockbuster” is just that, HYPE.

There are no players like Juan Soto, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (2021 NL LatinoMVP), out there this year. So calm down, baseball world; there will be no trades that will have the sports bars in America buzzing with excitement.

The best players who are going to be free agents and likely traded because teams want to get something for them in case they lose them to free agency are all on teams with a legitimate shot at making the playoffs. In some cases, a trade will positively impact a team. Others will be flops, with some just being so-so.

The one thing that will always excite all fans as we head into the postseason is a player who has already been with a club that is average and gets hot. Like Astros’ 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Back then, Houston’s former Manager Dusty Baker had to fight with the analytical nerds in the front office for permission to move him up in the batting order. That alone is a topic for another time.

What we will see here is, at best, a mediocre “Trade Deadline” this year. There will be trades that will help clubs complete their puzzles for a better-balanced team, but no blockbuster acquisitions that will dramatically propel them into a World Series Championship this year. Could I be wrong about all of this? Sure, but that is the beauty about the trade deadline time of year. Having fun arguing about all the possibilities makes it a good time to be a baseball fan.

LatinoMVP Note: With the Seattle-Tampa Bay trade officially getting finalized on Friday morning, the Mariners now have three LatinoMVP award recipients in 2020 AL LatinoMVP ROTY Randy Arozarena, 2022 AL LatinoMVP ROTY/2023 AL LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez, and 2020 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year/2023 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year Luis Castillo.

