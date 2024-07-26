The Champions Try To Arm Themselves Again – Los Campeones Tratan de Armarse Otra Vez

“Teach your children that Babe Ruth was not as much of a pig as some make him out to be, and that Mickey was more than just a mouse (Mantle)”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The champion Rangers need a power hitter and a reliever. Therefore, for changes, they offer four starting pitchers, Michael Lorenzen, Jon Gray, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney…

**The Red Sox and Rockies starred in one of those massive baseball fights in Denver, during which no one hits anyone. The Rockies led (strangely), 8-2 in the fourth inning, and Cal Quantrill was pitching when Reese McGuire hit a fly ball to center field for an easy out. Quantrill celebrated, McGuire got angry and the 52 players gathered on the infield to avoid fighting…

**The Rockies are having a horrible season, with a record of 38-65. The Red Sox are playing poorly, but not that badly, with a record of 54-47. So, why do they pretend to fight?…

“My greatest peace of mind is that I have the house so well insured that if a thief suffers an accident while he tries to rob me, he will not be able to sue me.” … La Pimpi.

**Interesting, very funny, the Savannah Bananas show. They act like the Harlem Globetrotters, but in baseball. Of course it is much more difficult to be a baseball comedian actor than a basketball player. The video was given to me by Ramón Corro, to whom I’m sincerely grateful…

**It is possible that when you read this column, the Cuban, nationalized Mexican, Randy Arozarena, will already be a member of the Dodgers. The Rays had agreed to talk about a trade for the fine 29-year-old hitter. The Tampa team has traded several players, who like him now, were about to reach arbitration…

**On this day, in the year 2000, left-handed pitcher from Zulia, Omar Daal, was part of a historic negotiation between the Diamondbacks and Phillies. Omar, along with two other pitchers, Vicente Padilla, from Nicaragua and Nelson Figueroa, a native of Brooklyn (NYC), plus the first baseman, Travis Lee, were sent to Philadelphia, from where Curt Schilling was sent to Arizona…

**The Mets signed, through the draft, Oklahoma outfielder Carson Berger, whom they sent to Port St. Lucie. It was the first choice this year by the Flushing club…

“Ignorant people say that ‘everyone makes mistakes’, which of course is not true, nonsense! Now, in any case, I try not to commit them”… Ana María Polo.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español

Los Campeones Tratan de Armarse Otra Vez

“Enseña a tus hijos que Babe Ruth no fue tan cerdo como lo pintan algunos, y que Mickey fue algo más que un ratón (Mantle)”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los campeones, Rangers, necesitan un bateador de poder y un relevista. Por eso, para cambios, ofrecen a cuatro lanzadores abridores, Michael Lorenzen, Jon Gray, Nathan Eovaldi y Andrew Heaney…

**Medias Rojas y Rockies protagonizaron en Denver, una de esas peleas multitudinarias del beisbol, durante las cuales nadie le pega a nadie. Los Rockies ganaban (cosa rara), 8-2 en el cuarto inning, y lanzaba Cal Quantrill, cuando Reese McGuire, elevó batazo al center field para fácil out. Quantrill celebró, McGuire se enojó y los 52 peloteros se aglutinaron en el infield para no pelear…

**Los Rockies van en horrible temporada, con récord de 38-65. Los Medias Rojas van mal, pero no tanto, con marca de 54-47. Entonces, ¿para qué hacen como que pelean?…

“Mi mayor tranquilidad es que tengo la casa tan bien asegurada, que si un ladrón sufre un accidente mientras trata de robarme, no podrá demandarme”… La Pimpi.

**Interesante, muy gracioso, el espectáculo de los Savannah Bananas. Actúan como los Harlem Globetrotters, pero en beisbol. Por supuesto que es mucho más difícil ser actor cómico beisbolista que basquetbolista. El video me lo obsequió Ramón Corro, a quien se lo agradezco sinceramente…

**Es posible que cuando lean esta columna ya el cubano, nacionalizado mexicano, Randy Arozarena, sea de los Dodgers. Los Rays habían aceptado hablar de cambio por el fino bateador de 29 años. El equipo de Tampa ha cambiado a varios peloteros, quienes como él ahora, estaban por llegar al arbitraje…

**Tal día como hoy, en el año 2000, el pitcher zurdo zuliano, Omar Daal, fue parte de una histórica negociación entre Diamondbacks y Phillies. Omar, junto con otros dos lanzadores, Vicente Padilla, de Nicaragua y Nelson Figueroa, nativo de Brooklyn (NYC), más el primera base, Travis Lee, fueron enviados a Philadelphia, de donde mandaron a Curt Schilling a Arizona…

**Los Mets firmaron, a través del draft, al outfielder de Oklahoma Carson Berger, a quien enviaron a Port St. Lucie. Fue la primera escogencia este año por el club de Flushing…

“Los ignorantes dicen que ‘todo el mundo comete errores’, lo que por supuesto, no es verdad, ¡tontería! Ahora, de todas maneras, yo trato de no cometerlos”… Ana María Polo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

