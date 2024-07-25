Rookie Hits Home Runs in 5 Straight Games – Novato Saca Jonrones en 5 Juegos Seguidos

“Of Latin American girls, even those who are bad, are good”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: The first native of Latin America to play in the Major Leagues was the Cuban Esteban Bellán, with the Troy Haymakers of New York, starting in 1871. But, what? Who was the first Latin American pitcher who pitched at that height?

The Answer: Adolfo Luque, also born in Cuba, with the Boston Braves, in 1914.

Gamblers on the Phillies

My friend, Jimmy Shapiro, of BetOnline, reports that bettors are paying $17 for every five they bet on the Phillies in the World Series, against all the other teams. The Dodgers follow, 7 to 2.

Dear Omar Minaya

Baseball alongside Omar Minaya, on the occasion of the death of his wife Rachel. Minaya, a Dominican, has been a successful executive for several teams in the Major Leagues. He now he works for the Yankees.

Honors For Ramón Corro

No one has done as much for baseball, through the media in the last 50 years, as Ramón Corro. He has dedicated himself fully and with notable success to our game. So I wonder, when are we going to give him his place in the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame?

“We are cruel: We kill millions of cattle and other animals every day, and we also catch millions of fish daily, to survive ourselves… Joseph McKadew.

Rookie Ties Home Run Record

Against the Dodgers, Giants rookie shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald, 26, hit a home run in five straight games. Only four other sluggers have done it.

The last one was Barry Bonds, in 2004, 20 years ago, who collected three of those feats. The other three, Willie Mays, Robby Thompson and Jack Clark.

Three Great Prospects

Scouts report that in the Dominican Summer League, there are three native players from Quisqueya, with very special skills. At bat, Ramón Suárez, of the Blue Jays, and Luis Peña, of the Brewers, and the pitcher, Paulino Santana, of the Rangers.

$1.3 Billion Stadium

The Rays are going to play soon in a new stadium with seating capacity for 30,000 people, which is already being built for them, at a cost of 1.3 billion dollars. It will not be in Tampa, but in St. Petersburg.

This stadium will be part of an urban complex, whose total cost is six thousand 500 million dollars, which will consist of homes, a shopping center, several restaurants and a park for rides with multiple amusements.

“If there are two on a horse, one of them has to seat behind the other”… Yogi Berra.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Novato Saca Jonrones en 5 Juegos Seguidos

"De las muchachas latinoamericanas, hasta las que están malas, están buenas"… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El primer nativo de Latinoamérica que jugó en Grandes Ligas, fue el cubano Esteban Bellán, con los Troy Haymakers, de Nueva York, a partir de 1871. Pero, ¿cuál fue el primer pitcher latinoamericano que lanzó por esas alturas?

La Respuesta: Adolfo Luque, también nacido en Cuba, con los Bravos de Boston, en 1914.

Apostadores Con Los Phillies

Mi amigo, Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, informa que los apostadores están dando a pagar 17 dólares, por cada cinco que les apuesten y ellos van a los Phillies en la Serie Mundial, contra todos los demás equipos. Siguen los Dodgers, 7 a 2.

El Querido Omar Minaya

El beisbol al lado de Omar Minaya, con motivo de la muerte de su esposa Rachel. Minaya, dominicano, ha sido exitoso ejecutivo de varios equipos en Grandes Ligas. Ahora trabaja para los Yankees.

Honores Para Ramón Corro

Nadie ha hecho tanto por el beisbol, a través de los medios en los últimos 50 años, como Ramón Corro. Se ha entregado plenamente y con notable éxito a nuestro juego. Por lo que me pregunto, ¿cuándo le vamos a dar su sitio en el Salón de Fama del Beisbol Venezolano?

“Somos crueles: Matamos millones de reses y otros animales todos los días, y también pescamos millones de peces diariamente, para sobrevivir nosotros… Joseph McKadew.

Novato Iguala Récord de Jonrones

Frente a los Dodgers, el shortstop novato de los Gigantes, Tyler Fitzgerald, de 26 años, llegó a cinco juegos consecutivos disparando jonrones. Solamente otros cuatro sluggers lo han logrado.

El último había sido Barry Bonds, en 2004, hace 20 años, quien coleccionó tres hazañas de esas. Los otros tres, Willie Mays, Robby Thompson y Jack Clark.

Tres Prospectazos

Los scouts informan que en la Dominican Summer League, hay tres peloteros nativos de Quisqueya, con habilidades muy especiales. Al bate, Ramón Suárez, de los Blue Jays, y Luis Peña, de los Cerveceros, y el lanzador, Paulino Santana, de los Rangers.

Estadio de $1,300 Millones

Los Rays van a jugar pronto en un nuevo estadio para 30 mil personas, que ya les construyen, con costo de mil 300 millones de dólares. No va a estar en Tampa, sino en St. Petersburg.

Ese estadio será parte de un complejo urbano, cuyo costo total es de seis mil 500 millones de dólares, el cual constará de viviendas, centro comercial, varios restaurantes y parque para paseos con múltiples diversiones.

“Si van dos montados en un caballo, uno de ellos tiene que ir atrás”… Yogi Berra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

