Sports Have Done Well in the Hands of Rulers – El Deporte es Afortunado en Manos de Gobernantes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fidel Castro loved baseball, even though he hated almost everything else in the United States.

And in many countries, including Venezuela, Communist Parties have organized baseball teams to attract young people. In Caracas and Maracaibo there were different categories of teams, called Red Star, headed by communist leaders.

All kinds of governments in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, both democratic and tyrannical, have supported baseball.

Fidel put together a very well-uniformed team, which he called Los Barbudos; and he was the main pitcher. He even had Ernesto (Che) Guevara dress up as a baseball player.

General Gomez, His Sons and Baseball

In Venezuela, before the heroes of 1941, at the beginning of the 20th century, General Juan Vicente Gómez and his sons, Florencio, Juan Vicente and Gonzalo, sponsored baseball.

Gómez was President of Venezuela from October 10, 1908, until his death on December 17, 1935.

The country had lived under military governments, decided, of course, by the one that showed the greatest strength. For strategic reasons and because he loved the tranquility of the place, Gomez preferred to settle in Maracay, from where he also decided to govern, instead of Caracas.

In 1908, the oil boom in Venezuela was progressing, so the R.C.A. Victor sent his executive, engineer Johanis Cobra, from New York, to Maracay. He was inundated by the baseball trend that was exciting the youth of the Eastern United States.

Cobra arrived in Maracay with a bat, a ball, a glove and a great desire to play baseball, so he was an important figure in the development of the game, which had already reached the Stand del Este, in Caracas, since the end of the 19th century. It was there that they founded the first Venezuelan team, El Caracas.

In Maracay they played on a field in Las Delicias, near the house where General Gómez lived.

Then teams emerged, almost all of them led by the Gómez brothers, such as Concordia, Santa Marta, Royal Criollos, San Martín and Maracay.

Medina Abandoned the Heroes of ’41

But another general in the Venezuelan presidency, Isaías Medina Angarita, in the first year of his mandate refused to sponsor the Venezuelan team’s boat trip to Havana, no less than for the Amateur Baseball World Series in 1941.

Abelardo Raidi, who headed the organization of that trip, launched the campaign: A Bolívar for the Trip to Cuba, which produced more than the whole trip cost.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Deporte es Afortunado en Manos de Gobernantes

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fidel Castro amaba al beisbol, aun cuando odiaba casi todo lo demás de Estados Unidos.

Y en muchos países, incluso Venezuela, los Partidos Comunistas han organizado equipos de beisbol para conquistar a los jóvenes. En Caracas y en Maracaibo los hubo de diferentes categorías, llamados Estrella Roja, encabezados por dirigentes del comunismo.

Todo tipo de gobierno en El Caribe, Centro América y México, tanto democráticos como tiranías y dictaduras, han apoyado al beisbol.

Fidel armó un equipo muy bien uniformado, al cual llamó Los Barbudos; y él era el principal lanzador. Hasta hizo que Ernesto (Che) Guevara se disfrazara de pelotero.

El General Gómez, Sus Hijos y el Beisbol

En Venezuela, antes de los héroes de 1941, a comienzos del Siglo XX, el general Juan Vicente Gómez y sus hijos, Florencio, Juan Vicente y Gonzalo, patrocinaron al beisbol.

Gómez fue Presidente de Venezuela, desde el 10 de octubre de 1908, hasta su muerte, el 17 de diciembre de 1935.

El país había vivido bajo gobiernos militares, decididos, como es lógico, por el que demostraba tener mayor fuerza. Por estrategia y porque le encantaba la tranquilidad del lugar, Gómez prefirió instalarse en Maracay, desde donde también decidió gobernar, en vez de Caracas.

En 1908, progresaba el auge petrolero en Venezuela, por lo que la R.C.A. Víctor, envió a Maracay a su ejecutivo, el ingeniero, Johanis Cobra, newyorkino, quien estaba inundado por la moda del beisbol, la cual entusiasmaba a los jóvenes del Este de Estados Unidos.

Cobra llegó a Maracay con un bate, una pelota, un guante y muchos deseos de jugar a la pelota, por lo que fue figura importante para el desarrollo del juego, que ya había llegado al Stand del Este, de Caracas, desde fines del Siglo XIX. Ahí fue donde fundaron el primer equipo venezolano, El Caracas.

En Maracay jugaban en un terreno en Las Delicias, cerca de la casa donde vivía el general Gómez.

Surgieron entonces equipos, casi todos de la mano de los hermanos Gómez, como el Concordia, el Santa Marta, el Royal Críollos, el San Martín y el Maracay.

Medina Abandonó A los Héroes del ’41

Pero otro general en la presidencia de Venezuela, Isaías Medina Angarita, en el primer año de su mandato se negó a patrocinar el viaje por barco del equipo de Venezuela a La Habana, nada menos que para la Serie Mundial de Beisbol Aficionado en 1941.

Abelardo Raidi, quien encabezaba la organización de ese viaje, lanzó una campaña bajo el título de: Un Bolívar para el Viaje a Cuba”, la cual produjo más de lo que costaba.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

