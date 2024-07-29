Letters from the Beyond: From Angel Aragon to Juan Soto – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Ángel Aragón Para Juan Soto  

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My respected Juan: In case you are wondering who I am and why I am writing to you, I will let you know:

I was the first Latin American to play with the Yankees. Well, I hardly played, but I was on the roster for three years, 1914, 1916 and 1917. And that was my entire big league career.

I hardly played, because, just as you are extraordinary, very good at everything in baseball, I was less than mediocre. While you hit .351 in 2020, you hit .277 in your seven seasons and this year you are riding .309, in my three seasons, I averaged .118, no home runs and five RBIs… If you want, you can laugh. It doesn’t bother me.

Imagine!… The truth is that I cannot understand how they paid me 1,500 dollars for the 1914 season, $2,100 for the 1916 season, and $2,400 for the 1917 season. As you can see, they even increased my fees. How generous they were!

That is inexplicable, just as it is very understandable that you are paid $31 million for your work this year.

Of course, when I was with the Yankees they were not yet the Yankees, because Babe Ruth joined the team in 1920, I did not even play in Yankee Stadium, because it did not exist. They opened it in 1923. We played in the Polo Grounds, next to the Giants, after, in 1912 and in the upper part of Manhattan, the Hilltop Park burned down. That was the home of the Highlanders, the name that the Yankees had in their beginnings.

And despite my mediocrity as a baseball player, I am famous for having been the first Spanish-speaking player with the Yankees. Thank goodness that was the uniform I wore, because otherwise, no one would remember me. I wouldn’t even write to you today.

Juan: You have transformed the team. That lineup is sensational, explosive, since you arrived in the Bronx. I’ll tell you the truth, Al Steinbrenner is seriously thinking about letting you go, because he thinks that, if Shohei Ohtani gets paid 700 million dollars for 10 seasons by the Dodgers, how much would you have to be paid in New York? Also, take into account that your agent is Scott Boras.

However, it has been impossible for the Yankees to shake off the Orioles, who have remained in first place in the division, even if with a very small advantage.

The pitching has been fairly good. The offense has shined above them. They have failed, precisely, in crucial situations. But anyway, the Yankees will make it to the postseason and that’s when everyone will grow and you yourself will be better than ever.

I haven’t stopped being a Yankee fan, even though I’ve been in this Here and Now that you call it Hereafter, since 1952.

Hugs, Juan. Like many others, I’m your admirer…

Angel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Ángel Aragón Para Juan Soto

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi respetado Juan: Por si te preguntas, quién soy y por qué te escribo, te informo:

Fui el primer latinoamericano en jugar con los Yankees. Bueno, casi no jugué, pero estuve en el roster tres años, 1914, 1916 y 1917. Y eso fue toda mi carrera de bigleaguer.

Casi no jugaba, porque, así como tú eres extraordinario, muy bueno para todo en el beisbol, yo fui menos que mediocre. Mientras tu bateaste para 351 en 2020, bateas en tus siete temporadas para 277 y este año andas montado en 309, yo en mis tres campañas, dejé promedio de 118, ningún jonrón y cinco impulsadas… Si quieres te puedes reír. No me incomoda.

¡Imagínate!… La verdad es que no me explico cómo es que me pagaron mil 500 dólares por la temporada de 1914, $2,100 por la de 1916 y $2,400 por 1917. Como ves, hasta me aumentaban los honorarios.¡Qué generosos eran!

Eso es inexplicable, como al contrario, muy explicable es que tú cobres $31 millones por tú labor de este año.

Por supuesto, cuando fui de los Yankees todavía no eran los Yankees, porque Babe Ruth llegó al equipo en 1920, ni siquiera jugué en Yankee Stadium, porque no existía. Lo inauguraron en 1923. Jugábamos en el Polo Grounds, arrimados a los Gigantes, después que, en 1912 y en los altos de Manhattan, se incendió el Hiltop Park. Aquella era la casa de los Highlanders, nombre que llevaron los Yankees en sus comienzos.

Y no obstante mi mediocridad como pelotero, soy famoso por haber sido el primero de habla hispana con los Yankees. Menos mal que ese fue el uniforme que usé, porque en caso contrario, nadie se acordaría de mí. Ni te escribiera hoy.

Juan: Has transformado el equipo. Esa alineación es sensacional, explosiva, desde que llegaste al Bronx. Te digo la verdad, Al Steinbrenner está pensando seriamente, dejarte ir, porque piensa que, si Shohei Ohtani cobra de los Dodgers 700 millones de dólares por 10 temporadas, ¿cuánto habría que pagarte a tí en pleno Nueva York? Además, también toma en cuenta que tu agente sea Scott Boras.

No obstante, ha sido imposible para los Yankees quitarse de encima a los Orioles, quienes se han mantenido en primer lugar de la división, aun cuando con muy poca ventaja.

El pitcheo ha estado medianamente bien. La ofensiva ha brillado por encima de ellos. Han fallado, justamente, en situaciones cruciales. Pero de todas maneras, los Yankees llegarán a la postemporada y entonces es cuando se crecen todos y tú mismo serás mejor que nunca.

No he dejado de ser yankista, aún cuando estoy en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde 1952.

Abrazos, Juan. Como muchos otros soy tu admirador…

Ángel.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5