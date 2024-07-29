Carroll’s Column: Kodai Senga likely to miss remainder of 2024 regular season

Kodai Senga was placed on the 60-day IL after suffering a high calf strain this past Friday night - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — The ups and downs of a baseball season includes all sorts of challenges and obstacles for an organization to overcome — winning streaks, cold stretches, and everything in between, making for momentum shifts throughout a 162 game campaign, to go along with what everyone hopes against, sudden injuries.

It was fun while it lasted on Friday night. Mets’ ace Kodai Senga was in total command, except for a home run surrendered to Mets’ killer Adam Duvall, as he struck out nine Atlanta Braves in five innings. It was Senga’s first start of the season as he had been recovering from arm issues which had plagued him from the first day of spring training. Mets fans were thrilled to have their ace back, and they were not reticent to show their appreciation.

Senga was pitching so economically that Mets manager Carlos Mendoza sent him out for the sixth inning, a frame Mets starters rarely get to see. He induced an infield pop-up to Braves slugging third baseman Austin Riley. As he was sprinting off the pitching mound to get out of the way of his infielders, Senga crumpled to the ground as his left leg collapsed.

Mets fans feared the worst, and their dread was confirmed the following day when Carlos Mendoza said it was unlikely Senga would be pitching again in 2024 because of a high-grade sprain.

The timing for an injury for a team’s best pitcher is never good, but it must feel like a gut punch to the organization. The Mets, who looked moribund at the end of May, had roared back to life since then to the point where they found themselves in sole possession of the top wildcard berth.

The Mets were understandably optimistic Senga’s return would help them return to the postseason. Their resiliency will be tested.

Pete Alonso shows out on MLB’s All-Star Red Carpet

First baseman Pete Alonso may have fared poorly in this year’s All-Star Game Home Run Derby, but he won the red-carpet fashion contest with his Texas lawman black hat, matching suit, string tie, and boots. He credited his wife, Haley, for being his stylist.

Pete is known as the “Polar Bear,” but he is also a fan of other ursine species. He was excited to learn the San Diego Zoo recently received a pair of pandas from China and is hoping they will be on display when the Mets visit the Padres in three weeks. Alonso is also seeking to snag a panda bobblehead the Padres will be giving away to fans attending the August 23 game.

Harrison Bader and his new look

Mets outfielder Harrison Bader recently shaved his beard, and he laughed when I said he now resembles his bar mitzvah photo. I asked him why he decided to cut off his whiskers. “My mom asked me to!” he replied. That is what I call a dutiful son.

Jose Iglesias’ music plans

Infielder Jose Iglesias, who has scored a hit record with “OMG” told me he is working on an album and is hoping to have a concert tour after the season ends.

Hank Azaria performs Glory Days at Citi Field

Speaking of music and the Mets, Forest Hills native and man of a thousand voices, actor Hank Azaria, gave an impromptu performance of “Glory Days” with a top Bruce Springsteen tribute band, EZ Street in front of Citi Field before Thursday’s Mets game. Azaria perfectly nailed “The Boss.”

Mets’ rookie right-hander Christian Scott on the IL

Rookie pitcher Christian Scott is currently on the injured list with an elbow ligament issue. He feels optimistic about returning to the mound in a couple of weeks with rest. While the Mets medical staff has told him to refrain from throwing, he is staying in shape by running sprints across the outfield during pregame warmups.

Scott, who grew up in South Florida, is an avid tennis player, and said he is looking forward to catching the US Open day sessions at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Walking back and forth between BJKNTC and Citi Field is also a good way to get exercise.

Mark Vientos’ extended All-Star break?

Third baseman Mark Vientos, like Scott, is also from the Miami area. He lucked out since the Mets resumed play after the All-Star Game break against the Marlins in Miami. “I got to spend eight days in my home, and I hit the beach every day!” he said with his typical broad smile.

Sean Manaea enjoying the New York City life

Starting pitcher Sean Manaea spent the mid-July break in New York with his parents and soaking in the city’s entertainment and culture. “We saw some Broadway shows, and visited a few museums,” he informed me.

Mets acquire OF Jesse Winker from Nats

In terms of trade deadline deals, the acquisition of outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals by Mets baseball operations president David Stearns is a smart move. Winker is a professional hitter who has feasted on Mets pitching for years. He is a more productive bat than DJ Stewart was offering this season. Stewart was sent down to the AAA Syracuse Mets to make room for him on the roster.

While it is nice the Mets are in the playoff hunt, their recent split of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field was a sobering dash of reality. The Braves came into Flushing without inured stars Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris, and Max Fried, and they still more than held their own with our Flushing heroes.

Yankees trade for Marlins star Jazz Chisholm

The Yankees smartly bolstered their roster over the weekend by acquiring Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins. Chisholm can play every infield and outfield position, and he has both speed and power. The gregarious Jazz is always a fun interview.

Jalen Brunson stops by Yankee Stadium for 2024 Subway Series

Last month NBA star Donovan Mitchell, whose father is a Mets executive, caught batting practice before a Subway Series game at Citi Field wearing a Robin Ventura jersey. To counter, the Yankees had Knicks star Jalen Brunson do the same last Wednesday.

Brunson was wearing a baseball cap which promoted the harness racing syndicate, Siegelman Stables. He told me he does not have an equity stake in that firm, but he is a fan of the sport. He told me he wanted to attend the biggest harness stakes race of the year, Saturday’s Hambletonian, which will take place at the Meadowlands Raceway, but he will be out of town.

Trent Grisham and his surprising interest in Golf

Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham relaxes and improves his concentration before a game by practicing his golf putting in front of his locker. Grisham played for many years for the San Diego Padres (Mets fans will forlornly remember how Grisham was the MVP in the 2022 Wild Card Series in which the Padres took two out of three games from the Mets to advance in the playoffs).

He surprised me by claiming the golf courses in the New York City area are superior to those in Southern California.

2024 Paris Olympics: Lauren Scruggs wins silver medal in Women’s Foil Fencing

Congratulations to Ozone Park native, and Harvard senior, Lauren Scruggs on winning a silver medal in women’s foil fencing at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

