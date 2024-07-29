Catching up with Don La Greca during Mark Sasso Charity Softball Game

HAWTHORNE, NJ — ESPN New York 98.7 radio host, and New York Rangers radio play-by-play announcer, Don La Greca, hosted the 16th annual Mark Sasso Charity event this past weekend on Saturday, July 27.

This event takes place every year at the end of July at Wagaraw Baseball & Softball Baseball Complex Field in Hawthorne, New Jersey, to honor La Greca’s friend Mark Sasso, who passed away 17 years ago from cancer.

Sasso’s brother Mike, asked La Greca to put the charity softball game together and La Greca got some guys from ESPN Radio and some former athletes to participate and play on his team. The event raises money for cancer research and has also allowed the Sasso family to donate scholarships. It’s a great event for the Hawthorne community, Bergen County, and some, who even travel from New York and other areas to attend the event.

La Greca spoke about the event after the game, reflected on the current landscape in New York baseball, and on the highlights of his career in sports radio.

“It was awesome, the weather was great,” he said. “We’ve been doing this since 2008. You can’t beat it.”

La Greca was thankful for the support of the fans and enjoys coming back to Hawthorne since he grew up there.

The 56-year-old began his career with ESPN New York radio in 2001 and has been a co-host on the Michael Kay Show since 2002. La Greca is also a broadcaster for the New York Rangers on ESPN Radio pre and post games, and is a fill-in for their lead announcer. He has called many playoff games including the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals and the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the Florida Panthers last season.

“I’ve been so grateful to get these opportunities. There’s so many great ones, which makes it hard to choose, but the Stanley Cup will always stand out to me, and the overtime games against the Panthers were pretty good,” La Greca stated.

La Greca also hosted the New York Jets radio pre and post games shows in the early 2000’s and he was still with them for the Jets last playoff game in Pittsburgh in 2011.

“Working with Greg Buttle was the best part of the Jets job and that last playoff game in Pittsburgh was memorable because we never would’ve thought the Jets would’ve gone this long without making the playoffs,” La Greca said.

Buttle was among ESPN Radio’s workers and former athletes that played in the game this past Saturday.

La Greca chimes in on MLB’s Trade Deadline

La Greca is also a New York Mets fan, and as for any fan, he weighed in on how he would like to see the Amazins’ approach MLB’s Trade Deadline.

“You find out Senga is out so you’re gonna probably need another arm and you need help out in the bullpen too, ” La Greca said “I think the bats are fine and I think the Mets are going to go for it.”

La Greca also talked about the other side of the city with the New York Yankees and the most-recent acquisition of Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins.

“I think it’s good because they needed to do something. They’ve looked depleted these past few weeks,” La Greca said.

Both New York teams have some work to do if they want to appear in the postseason this coming October.

You can catch La Greca on 98.7 ESPN Radio on the Michael Kay Show from 3-7 PM ET on weekdays. They also stream the show on YES Network.

