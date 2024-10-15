Teams of the First Major League, in 1871 – Equipos de la Primera Liga Grande, en 1871

“Not respecting parents is a serious sin. And you can see how badly the Dodgers have treated them”… San Francisco de Asís.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city from where you are writing to me. Very grateful.

Reynaldo Piña R. from Guadalajara, asks: “What were the teams when the first Major League, the National Association of 1871, was inaugurated?”

Dear friend Rey: Philadelphia Athletics, Chicago White Stockings, Boston Red Stockings, Washington Olympians, New York Mutuals, Troy Haymakers, from New York, Kekiongas from Fort Wayne, Forest City from Cleveland, Forest Citys from Rockford.

Lucidio Rengifo, from Los Angeles, asks: “Is the injury to Dodgers left-handed reliever Alex Vesia serious?”

Dear friend Luc: Doctors believe it is not serious, and they speak of pain in the intercostal. But it is a notable absence, because in the season, left-handers scored only 1.76 runs on Alex per nine innings and he also gave up 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

But I think Anthony Banda can do a good job in his absence… Tomorrow is another day, We’ll see!

Alcides Pérez Ch. from Culiacán, asks: “Are they increasing each postseason game by almost half an hour, since, after the three outs, there are three minutes of commercials, when a minute and a half is enough for one team to leave the field and the other to enter?”

Dear friend Alci: These are the things of Rob Manfred, ESPN and Fox, who claim that they want to reduce the time of the games.

F. Roberto Burboa C. from Hermosillo, asks: “Which was the Major League game with the fewest pitches and the one with the fewest hits outside the infield?”

Dear friend Beto: With the fewest pitches, Red Barrett’s, on August 10, 1944, with the Braves, only 58 pitches, against 29 Reds batters, at Crosley Field. He allowed two hits and won 2-0, in one hour and 15 minutes. There is no record of the game with the fewest hits outside the infield.

Gustavo García, from Mazatlán, asks: “Who has the record for home runs hit in the World Series and how many are there?”

Dear friend Tavo: Mickey Mantle, with 18 home runs, surpassed Babe Ruth in 1964, Yankees-Cardinals Series. Mantle participated in 12 Series, seven won. Those 18 home runs are a 60-year-old record, difficult to beat, because today there is no team that appears in so many World Series in such a short time

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

