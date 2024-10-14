Mets Even Up NLCS, 1-1, With 7-3 Win In LA

The Mets are heading back to Queens with the NLCS tied up at one apiece, winning Game 2 of the NLCS by a final of 7-3 in LA - Image Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES, CA — In Game 2 of the NLCS, the Mets opted to start left-hander Sean Manaea, as the 32-year-old gave the powerful Phillies fits in the NLDS with his deceptive delivery that looks like the pitch is coming from first base. His sweeper has been lights out scary. If he can perform like he did last week in Philly, the Dodgers will have trouble getting runs across the plate against him throughout this series. For LA, the Dodgers went with a “Bullpen Game,” starting with Ryan Brasier.

The first inning set the stage for what looked like a reawakening of the Mets when Francisco Lindor smacked a lead-off home run into the right field seats.

Then Manaea struck out Shohei Ohtani, making him look human, along with Mookie Betts, followed by a Tesocar Hernández walk and Freddie Freeman fly-out to end the first inning, 1-0 Mets. Then the bottom fell out for the Dodgers in the visiting frame of the second when the Mets scored five runs, capped off by a grand slam home run off the bat of Mark Vientos on a nine-pitch at-bat.

So much for your bullpen game, Dodgers.

MARK VIENTOS GRAND SLAM THE @METS ARE RAKING IN LA 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DIQYRNusVa — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Los Angeles finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning when Max Muncy hit a high and inside sinker from Manaea that flew into the right-field pavilion. They added two more runs in the next inning after Manaea lost his command and walked the first two batters. Then, an unexpected costly error by sure-handed José Iglesias, Havana, Cuba, loaded the bases for Tommy Edman, who promptly singled in two runs, making it 6-3 Mets after six innings.

The Dodgers brought the tying run to the plate in Kiké Hernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, forcing the Mets to bring in their lights-out closer and two-time LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer of the Year, Edwin Díaz, Naguabo, Puerto Rico, who quickly retired Hernández to end the threat.

The Mets would add one more run in the ninth inning to make the score 7-3 Mets, thanks to a Starling Marte single.

Starling Marte provides an insurance run for the @Mets in the 9th! #NLCS pic.twitter.com/CHcebrK4D6 — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Díaz allowed the first two batters on base in the bottom of the ninth but then found his rhythm, striking out Betts, Hernández (Cotui, Dominican Republic), and Freddie Freeman to end the game.

Final Score: Mets 7 – Dodgers 3

So, on to New York, where we will get a better picture of who will be playing for the World Series out of the NL. Three games at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., starting this Wednesday, will promise to be loud and exciting as the Mets fans will give the Mets a home-field advantage.

