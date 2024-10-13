Dodgers Record Third Straight Shutout, Shock Mets in Game 1 of NLCS

Mark Vientos and the Mets were shutout by the Dodgers, 9-0, in Game 1 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night - Image Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES, CA — Once again, the Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball and made it to the NLCS. It is well-documented that they were ousted in the NL divisional round in the past two years, so it is sweet news for their fans that they will get to spend upwards of $200 for the cheapest seat to see their Dodgers play the Mets in Games 1 and 2 here in Los Angeles.

By the way, Mets fans expect to pay $350-$450 for the cheapest seat for Games 3, 4 or 5, at Citi Field.

But enough of that, let the games begin. And boy, did they! After the Mets went down 1-2-3 in the first inning. New York’s starter Kodai Senga followed up by retiring Shohei Ohtani and then walking the next three batters. Then, Max Muncy hit a routine single to mid-center field with two outs, scoring Mookie Betts and, incredibly, a hobbling Freddie Freeman from second base. Betts had to hold him up after he crossed the plate!

It was not Senga’s night, as he was pulled after 1.1 innings. Giving up three runs on just two hits. Those walks killed him.

In the meantime, Dodger starter Jack Flaherty was shutting the Mets down over the first six innings on two hits. The Dodgers used old-school baseball with two sacrifice bunts that put runners in scoring position, and they eventually scored, giving the Dodgers a commanding 6-0 lead. Flaherty would provide the Dodgers with much-needed innings of shutout ball. He left with a line of seven innings pitched, zero runs, two hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Flaherty was the star of the game. But we have to mention Freddie Freeman tonight, who has been playing with a bad ankle throughout the postseason that 90 percent of today’s players would not play on. he went 2-3 with a walk and one run scored. He is the veteran leader of this team, and he shows it every day in the clubhouse and on the field.

When Mookie Betts cleared the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning with a double, it made the score 9-0 Dodgers. It basically finished off the Mets in Game 1 of this best-of-seven NLCS, as 9-0 made for the final. It is the third straight shutout in this 2024 postseason for the Dodgers, and they have now tied the 1966 Baltimore Orioles with 33 consecutive scoreless innings in postseason play.

Teoscar Hernández with a nice grab to end the 6th inning! #NLCS pic.twitter.com/1z4UIA3ENv — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

MVPs To Look Out For In NLCS: Francisco Lindor, Caguas, Puerto Rico – Pete Alonso, Tampa, Florida – Edwin Díaz, Naguabo, Puerto Rico – Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic – Shohei Ohtani, Oshu, Japan – Mookie Betts, Nashville, Tennessee.

