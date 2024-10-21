Dodgers End Mets’ Exciting Run, Will Face Yankees In 2024 World Series

The Dodgers defeat the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS to clinch the NL pennant (4-2), and advance to the World Series for the fourth time in the last eight years - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — In Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers’ starter, in a bullpen game, Michael Kopech was all over the place to start off. He walked two Mets in the first inning, included with a wild pitch and an infield hit by Pete Alonso, scoring Francisco Lindor from third, which gave the Mets a one-run lead.

The Mets are on the board first! 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/1hzVPekRKd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2024

Mets’ left-handed starter Sean Manaea began by throwing five straight sinkers to Shohei Ohtani, who singled to center field on the fifth. The Dodgers then began to see Manaea better than they did in Game 2, a 7-3 Mets win. Teoscar Hernández hit a ball off the top of the center field wall and dogged it to first base, thinking it was a home run. Lucky for him, Tommy Edman doubled to the left field corner, scoring Ohtani from third and Hernández all the way from first.

Teoscar Hernandez was really moving on that one! 😆 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/6uiQdVkIAC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2024

Two innings later, Edman hit a 406-foot two-run home run into the left field pavilion. That was all for Manaea for the night. Phil Maton then came into the game for the Mets, and after a walk to Max Muncy and two strikeouts, he was greeted by a 416-foot shot to dead center field that resulted in a two-run home run by Will Smith.

WILL SMITH 2-RUN HOMER 💪 Dodgers take a commanding lead!! 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/3mV0rpmngL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2024

But the Mets got it closer in the next inning on a 401-foot two-run home run by Mark Vientos, having a postseason for the ages, to center field to make it 6-3 Dodgers. Manager Carlos Mendoza then brought in his star Puerto Rican closer Edwin Díaz to pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning to stop the bleeding. And for two frames, he did just that.

But this is a relentless Dodger lineup that would prove to be too much for this Mets team, who gave it everything they had. The Dodgers would add four more runs to win Game 6 by a final of 10-5, clinching the National League Pennant and will now face the Yankees here in Los Angeles on Friday night.

And the Dodgers clinch the National League pennant! LA advances to the #WorldSeries for the fourth time in the last eight years ⚾️🏆 Next up: #Yankees vs. #Dodgers on the grand stage — the 2024 Fall Classic #LatinoSports #MLB #Postseason pic.twitter.com/iIgAURi5Z7 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 21, 2024

The NLCS MVP award was earned by Tommy Edman, who the Dodgers acquired from the Cardinals on July 29. Edman, an acquisition that will be stamped on Andrew Friedman’s career resume, batted .341 for the series and was 2-5 with one home run, one double, two runs scored, and four RBIs in LA’s Game 6 NLCS clinching win.

Tommy Edman is your NLCS MVP! 👏 pic.twitter.com/E8miIjaFTl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2024

“The way the season started, to end up in this situation is crazy,” said Edman. “Amazing team. They welcomed me with open arms. Can’t wait to keep things going.”

On Yankees-Dodgers in the 2024 World Series: “I can’t wait. This is what we’ve always dreamed about.”

