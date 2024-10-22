HOF Concerns for Garvey and Tiant – Inquietud por el HOF para Garvey y Tiant

Sex before marriage is a sin, only if you block the aisle to the High Altar… Joey Adams.

Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town, or city, from where you are writing. Very grateful.

José L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, Baja California, asks: “Do you think Luis Tiant should have been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? I saw him pitch with the Diablos Rojos at the Parque del Seguro Social, in the early 80s.”

Dear friend Pepe: His highest percentage of votes from the baseball press was 30.9% in 1988, and he required 75% to obtain the niche. I was among those who did not vote for him. Afterwards, the veterans awarded him zero votes three times.

That indicates two things: 1) To be elevated to Cooperstown, something more than a colorful style of pitching is necessary, with smiling half-turns of the body before each pitch to the plate. 2) His playing at Parque del Seguro Social does not count for that vote.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Why was Steve Garvey, such a good baseball player, not elevated to the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend PeEle: Because that is not enough. You have to be extraordinary to deserve no less than 75% of the votes. The highest vote percentage from the baseball press for Garvey was 42.6% in 1995, and then, the Veterans Committee gave him zero on three occasions and 37.5% in another year. I did not vote for him.

Garvey was always among the first, but he was not first.

Freddy Torres A. from Caracas reports: “I heard Carlos Baerga on the Youtube podcast, El Dugout, say the following:

“The Gold Glove is a fiasco, and those who vote are charlatans.” He added: “I don’t know who makes this selection, and it seems that only those who use Rawlings are the ones who play well.

“I don’t see the need for there to be finalists for that award, just use the statistics of the year.”

Dear friend Fred: Interesting, very interesting. Baerga was a remarkable infielder and has always been a gentleman. Also, I agree with everything you say… Thank you very much.

Lucio Spartaco, from Madrid, asks: “Do you say that Ethan Salas is not Venezuelan?”

Dear friend Luc: I didn’t say that. But that he was born in Kissimmee, Florida, has a passport, Social Security number and academic education from the United States, speaks English very well, is a catcher, the Padres gave him a bonus of five million 600 thousand dollars, he lives here and that he is a tremendous prospect.

