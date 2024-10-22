HOF Concerns for Garvey and Tiant – Inquietud por el HOF para Garvey y Tiant

Sex before marriage is a sin, only if you block the aisle to the High Altar… Joey Adams.
Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town, or city, from where you are writing. Very grateful.
José L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, Baja California, asks: “Do you think Luis Tiant should have been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? I saw him pitch with the Diablos Rojos at the Parque del Seguro Social, in the early 80s.”
Dear friend Pepe: His highest percentage of votes from the baseball press was 30.9% in 1988, and he required 75% to obtain the niche. I was among those who did not vote for him. Afterwards, the veterans awarded him zero votes three times.
That indicates two things: 1) To be elevated to Cooperstown, something more than a colorful style of pitching is necessary, with smiling half-turns of the body before each pitch to the plate. 2) His playing at Parque del Seguro Social does not count for that vote.
Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Why was Steve Garvey, such a good baseball player, not elevated to the Hall of Fame?”
Dear friend PeEle: Because that is not enough. You have to be extraordinary to deserve no less than 75% of the votes. The highest vote percentage from the baseball press for Garvey was 42.6% in 1995, and then, the Veterans Committee gave him zero on three occasions and 37.5% in another year. I did not vote for him.
Garvey was always among the first, but he was not first.
Freddy Torres A. from Caracas reports: “I heard Carlos Baerga on the Youtube podcast, El Dugout, say the following:
“The Gold Glove is a fiasco, and those who vote are charlatans.” He added: “I don’t know who makes this selection, and it seems that only those who use Rawlings are the ones who play well.
“I don’t see the need for there to be finalists for that award, just use the statistics of the year.”
Dear friend Fred: Interesting, very interesting. Baerga was a remarkable infielder and has always been a gentleman. Also, I agree with everything you say… Thank you very much.
Lucio Spartaco, from Madrid, asks: “Do you say that Ethan Salas is not Venezuelan?”
Dear friend Luc: I didn’t say that. But that he was born in Kissimmee, Florida, has a passport, Social Security number and academic education from the United States, speaks English very well, is a catcher, the Padres gave him a bonus of five million 600 thousand dollars, he lives here and that he is a tremendous prospect.
Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.
ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.
@juanvene5
(En Español)
Inquietud por el HOF para Garvey y Tiant
El sexo antes del matrimonio es pecado, solamente si bloqueas el pasillo hacia el Altar Mayor… Joey Adams.
Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población, o ciudad, desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.
José L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, Baja California, pregunta: “¿Cree que Luis Tiant debe haber sido elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown? Lo vi lanzar con los Diablos Rojos en el Parque del Seguro Social, a principios de los `80”.
Amigo Pepe: Su mayor porcentaje de votos de los periodistas fue de 30.9% en 1988, y requería el 75% para obtener el nicho. Yo estuve entre quienes no votaron por él. Después, los veteranos lo dejaron en cero votos tres veces.
Eso indica dos cosas: 1) Para ser elevado a Cooperstown, es necesario algo más que un colorido estilo de lanzar, con risueñas medias vueltas del cuerpo antes de cada envío hacia home. 2) Lo del Parque del Seguro Social no cuenta para esa votación.
Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Por qué no fue elevado al Hall de la Fama Steve Garvey, tan buen pelotero?”
Amigo PeEle: Porque eso no basta. Hay que ser fuera de serie para merecer no menos del 75% de los votos. La mayor votación de la prensa para Garvey fue del 42.6%, en 1995, y después, el Comité de Veteranos le dio cero en tres oportunidades y el 37.5% en otro año. Yo no voté por él.
Garvey siempre estuvo entre los primeros, pero él no era primero.
Freddy Torres A. de Caracas, informa: “Escuché a Carlos Baerga en el podcast de Youtube, El Dugout, decir lo siguiente:
“El guante de oro es un fiasco, y los que votan son unos charlatanes”. Añadió: “No sé quién hace esta selección, y parece que solo los que utilizan Rawlings son los que juegan bien.
“No veo la necesidad de que haya finalistas para ese premio, basta con utilizar las estadísticas del año”.
Amigo Fred: Interesante, muy interesante. Baerga fue notable infielder y siempre ha sido un caballero. Además, estoy de acuerdo con todo eso que expresa… Muchas gracias.
Lucio Spartaco, de Madrid, pregunta: “¿Usted afirma que Ethan Salas no es venezolano?”.
Amigo Luc: No he dicho eso. Sino que nació en Kissimmee, Florida, tiene pasaporte, número del Seguro Social e instrucción académica de Estados Unidos, habla muy bien el inglés, es catcher, los Padres le dieron un bono por cinco millones 600 mil dólares, vive aquí y que es tremendo prospecto.
Gracias a la vida, que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.
@juanvene5
