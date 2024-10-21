Image Credit: MLB

Broadcast schedule announced for the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One

The Los Angeles Dodgers Will Meet the New York Yankees in Baseball’s 120th Fall Classic, Beginning on Fri., Oct. 25th at Dodger Stadium on FOX and ESPN Radio

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One. The World Series will feature each League’s top regular season team, the National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the American League Champion New York Yankees, getting underway on Friday at Dodger Stadium on FOX and ESPN Radio. All games of the 2024 Fall Classic will be scheduled for first pitch at 8:08 p.m. (ET)/5:08 p.m. (PT).

The Dodgers-Yankees matchup is the 12th in World Series history, marking a renewal of the most frequent in the history of the Fall Classic and the first time since 1981. This is the first time since 1956 that the home run leaders of both Leagues will meet in the World Series, as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani will do so for the first time since Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Duke Snider in a previous Yankees-Dodgers Fall Classic. It is also the first time in Major League history that two players with 50-homer seasons will play one another in the World Series.

FOX Sports will present live telecast coverage of the Fall Classic for the 27th time, along with FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App. All games telecast on FOX will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider. ESPN Radio (English) and Univision Radio (Spanish) will provide exclusive live coverage of the World Series. MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage throughout the Fall Classic across programs MLB Central, High Heat, Intentional Talk and the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight.

The 2024 World Series will be broadcast by MLB international media rightsholders in 16 different languages in more than 200 countries and territories.

The 2024 World Series schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports