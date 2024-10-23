Dodgers Favorites, According to BetOnline – Dodgers Favoritos, Según “BetOnline”

A joke is the best icebreaker, especially if we don’t have a punch handy… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city from where you write. Thank you.

Juan F. Monasterios, from Culiacán, asks: “Who will win the 2024 World Series?”

Dear friend and Tocayo: According to the experts at BetOnline and their president, my friend Jimmy Shapiro, the Dodgers are 56.5% favorites, and they also say that Shohei Ohtani will be the MVP.

Felipe Aguerrevere, from Barranquilla, asks: “How are the Yankees and Dodgers doing in World Series played and won? I already know that while the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, they played a few.”

Dear friend Lipe: They have played eleven World Series and the Yankees have won eight. In 1981 they played the last one, and the Dodgers won it in six games, with Ron Cey as the Most Valuable Player.

Rafael Hernández, from Naguanagua, asks: “How and who decides who will be the new candidates on the voting list for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame? Why do baseball players care so much about being in the HOF?”

Der friend Rafo: Representatives of the Major League Baseball Writer Association, choose from those who have been retired for five years, with no less than 10 seasons playing in the Majors, plus merits, to add them to those who come from other elections. Generally, there are more than 20 candidates. And baseball players care a lot about the niche in Cooperstown, because it is the highest honor, and that is the most accredited organization of its kind in the whole world.

Gustavo Rodriguez, from Santiago de Chile, asks: “I am a fan of Buck Showalter, because I consider him a good manager. Why didn’t he do well with the Mets, and now Carlos Mendoza was so close to the World Series. And what do you think of Dave Roberts?”

Dear friend Tavo: Without good players there are no good managers, but the better the players are, the more difficult the manager’s job is, especially because of egos. It is very difficult to manage in the Majors. Mendoza had a better team than Showalter. Now, you mentioned three of the most notable ones.

Arnoldo Riccio, from Obregon asks: “Who is a better player, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, or Giancarlo Stanton?”

Dear friend Noldy: Ohtani is also a pitcher. But at bat, choose and leave me the ones left over. They are five excellent hitters.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

