Votes for Valenzuela for the Hall of Fame – Votos Por Valenzuela para el Hall de la Fama

A young man asks a priest: Father, is it a sin to sleep with a young woman, if she is not one’s wife?

Of course not, son. But the bad thing is that you young people do not sleep!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If the 2024 World Series goes to pitching, the Dodgers will win, but if it turns out to be a hitting game, the Yankees will win…. Tomorrow is a new day and We’ll see!!

** More than 150 messages arrived, asking how many votes Fernando Valenzuela got for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. And I said to myself: Why wait for Mail Days? Here is the answer: In 2003, 31 votes, out of 495 voters, 6.2%. 465 of us did not vote for him. In 2004, he received 19 of 496 votes, or 3.8%. Those of us who did not vote for him were 477 then. The Veterans Committees never took him into account…

** My friend Jimmy Shapiro, from BetOnline, believes that the 2024 World Series will be full of home runs and that in the end they will end up like this, in the order of who will hit the most pitches over the fences: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman…

-o-o-o-

That girls fall in love very young is not the problem. The problem is when they fall in love with someone who is not worthy… Be careful, girls!!… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes that the comeback of Batabanó, Cuba lefty Nestor Cortes will be in the World Series and as a reliever. Nestor has been out of action since September with elbow pain. The starters are Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil.

** Juan Soto will continue to wear the Yankees uniform, according to Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline. He also learned that the Phillies are the team willing to pay him even more than the people of the Bronx…

** Yogi Berra has the best numbers in the World Series overall: Series played, 14: he appeared in 75 games in total and in all 10 Series games; batting average of .274, 71 hits, 49 singles, 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 41 runs scored and 39 RBIs.

** The Marlins lost 100 of the 162 games of this year’s season, so they fired manager Skip Schumaker. Now they believe that the Dodgers’ first baseman, Clayton McCullough, 44, can turn the Floridians into winners. That’s why they interviewed him as a candidate to sign for 2025… We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

The big difference between a beautiful girl and a beautiful robot is that the robot doesn’t make a fuss if you put oil on it … Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Votos por Valenzuela para Hall de la Fama

Un joven le pregunta a un sacerdote: Padre, ¿es pecado dormir con una joven, si no es la esposa de uno?

¡Por supuesto que no, hijo. Pero lo malo es que ustedes los jóvenes no duermen!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si la Serie Mundial 2024 se va de pitcheo, ganarán los Dodgers, pero si resulta de bateo, ganarán los Yankees…. ¡Amanecerá y veremos, digo yo, ¿no?!…

** Más de 150 mensajes llegaron, preguntando cuántos votos logró Fernando Valenzuela para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Y yo me dije: ¿Para qué esperar los Días del Correo? Aquí está la respuesta: En 2003, 31 votos, de 495 electores, 6.2%. 465 no votamos por él. En 2004, de 496 votos recibió 19, o sea, el 3.8%. Los que no votamos por él fuimos entonces, 477. Los Comités de Veteranos nunca lo tomaron en cuenta…

** Mi amigo Jimmy Shapiro, de BetOnline, cree que la Serie Mundial 2024, será de muchos jonrones y que al final quedarán así, en el orden de quienes saquarán más la bola: Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández, Freddie Freeman…

-o-o-o-

“Qué las muchachas se enamoren muy jóvenes no es el problema. Pero sí lo es que se enamoren de quien no les conviene… ¡¡Mucho ojo, chicas!!”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

** El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, espera que la reaparición del zurdo de Batabanó, Cuba, Néstor Cortés, sea en la Serie Mundial y como relevista. Néstor estuvo fuera de acción desde septiembre, con dolores en el codo. Los abridores, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt y Luis Gil.

** Juan Soto seguirá con el uniforme de los Yankees, según Jimmy Shapiro de BetOnline. También supo que los Phillies son el equipo dispuesto a pagarle hasta más que la gente de El Bronx…

** Yogi Berra es quien tiene, en conjunto, los mejores números en Series Mundials: Series jugadas, 14: apareció en 75 juegos en total y en todos los juegos de 10 Series; promedio al bate de .274, 71 hits, 49 sencillos, 10 dobles, 12 jonrones, 41 carreras anotadas y 39 impulsadas.

** Los Marlins perdieron 100 de los 162 juegos de la temporada de este año, por lo que despidieron al mánager, Skip Schumaker. Ahora creen que el coch de primera de los Dodgers, Clayton McCullough, de 44 años, puede convertir a los floridianos en ganadores. Por eso lo entrevistaron como candidato a firmar para 2025…. ¡Amanecerá y veremos!.

-o-o-o–

“La gran diferencia entre una preciosa muchacha y una hermosa robot, es que la robot no hace escándalos si uno le pone aceite”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

