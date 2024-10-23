In a matchup included with All-Star sluggers up and down the lineup, starting pitching may play as the ultimate factor in this World Series - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Some of the things that make so many fans in the country hate the Yankees and Dodgers is that they win a lot, are from the two biggest cities in the country, have excellent player development programs that keep feeding talent to the major leagues, have many players in the Hall of Fame, and have a boatload of money.

So deal with it, America…

The Yankees have a clear advantage in this World Series because of their starting pitching. With Nestor Cortes, Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba, 2022 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, now on the World Series roster and still working on getting back on the mound after being out for a month due to an elbow flexor strain, the Yankees have lined up Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Azua, Dominican Republic, Carlos Rodón, 2021 AL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, and Clarke Schmidt as their rotation to face the Dodgers.

How deep these starters can get in the game will be a significant factor in who will win any game. Cortes could be a key player in a must win situation somewhere in this series if he can pitch.

“We have weighed in the consequences that this can lead up to, but if I have a ring and then a year off of baseball, so be it,” said Cortes on weighing the risks of potentially returning early from an elbow injury.

The Yankee bullpen has come up big in the playoffs, especially in the ALCS vs Cleveland, but like that box of chocolates saying in ‘Forrest Gump’ — “You don’t always know what you’re gonna get.” It’s all about who shows up on the mound in this series.

This Yankee offensive lineup is downright scary! Like the Dodgers, it is top-heavy, with a very hot Venezuelan in Gleyber Torres, 2019 AL LatinoMVP and Dominican, Juan Soto, 2021 NL LatinoMVP, followed by Aaron Judge, who sends shivers down the spine of anyone on the mound, and a surging Giancarlo Stanton, Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, California.

Stanton, 2014 NL LatinoMVP, has found the former frightening bat he had in Miami, and it is not the guy you want to face with or without runners on base right now. The Dodgers have the weakest rotation of starters in a World Series in years and will have a difficult time dealing with the Yankee three-headed monster at the top of the order. It will come down to which team has a middle and bottom-of-the-order group who can get on base for these monsters at the top of the order to drive in and how much those players who are not expected to be MVPs can contribute to scoring runs or getting outs.

But ever since September 23, 1845, when Alexander Cartwright’s Knickerbocker Base Ball Club of New York traveled to Hoboken to play the “New York Nine” at Elysian Fields, it has been said that “Good pitching will beat good hitting every time, especially in a seven-game series.”

It’s all about starting pitching…

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports