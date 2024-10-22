Lights, Camera, Action: Judge and Ohtani set to meet in World Series

A World Series matchup for the ages: Aaron Judge and the Yankees vs. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — David and Goliath. Broadway and Hollywood. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

Major League Baseball could not have envisioned a better, more entertaining (and more expensive) World Series matchup than this year’s Fall Classic between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A heavyweight battle billed for the ages, featuring two of the most iconic franchises in all of baseball history, with their last World Series meeting coming in 1981 — the same year Fernando Valenzuela took home the NL Cy Young award as a rookie and MTV made its illustrious debut, airing music videos 24 hours a day.

“I’m looking forward to all of it, the stars will be out,” Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said on the Yankees-Dodgers WS showdown. “The eye balls will be watching, and hopefully, we can deliver on a great series.”

As it goes for the stars and excitement towards this year’s Fall Classic, beginning Friday, October 25, tickets on secondary markets for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, have started with a price of $1,250.

And for those looking to attend Game 3 in the Bronx, next Monday, October 28, $1,163 gets you into Yankee Stadium. No, that’s not for a seat — $1,163 gets you in the building with a standing room ticket.

The demand has gotten so outrageous, Yankees’ right-hander Marcus Stroman resorted to Instagram, posting on his story, “‘No… I don’t have and can’t get you World Series tickets. Sorry in advance. Go Yankees!’”

Judge vs. Ohtani on the Grand Stage

This should come as no surprise with Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani facing off for all the marbles, both making their World Series debuts. Two of baseball’s greatest active stars, the favorites for the 2024 American League MVP and National League MVP, respectively, going toe-to-toe with everything on line.

Judge’s 2024 (AL): .322/.458/.701 with 58 HR, 144 RBI

Ohtani’s 2024 (NL): .310/.390/.646 with 54 HR, 130 RBI and 59 stolen bases

-Led the AL and NL in HR, RBI, On-Base-Percentage and Slugging Percentage

-First-time ever 50+HR hitters in the same regular season meet in the World Series

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the Fall Classic. 🤩 It's the first time since 1956 that the AL and NL home run leaders will play against each other in the #WorldSeries. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nvfhh2nErc — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2024

Judge, who deemed Ohtani the best player in the game, stating, “he’s an impressive athlete, the best player in the game — what an ambassador for the sport,” will make for the center of attention against him in this World Series showdown.

A showdown that has the potential of becoming the most viewed World Series in MLB history. And it all begins Friday night in Los Angeles.

