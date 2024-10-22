Los Angeles and New York: A Tale of Two Cities

Spike Lee, one of many celebrities who will be locked in on Yankees-Dodgers in their 2024 World Series showdown - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — “Welcome to Hollywood, where a star is born every day.” So the saying goes.

Los Angeles is probably the most beautiful setting for Major League Baseball’s World Series. The weather will be in the mid-70s to 80s for the first two night games this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the weather is so lovely that the tarp to cover the field if it rains is stored in an old Union 76 gas station in the center field parking lot. The view for every fan is the majestic San Gabriel Mountains overlooking the entire stadium.

When you drive into Dodger Stadium, you will see a magnificent view of downtown L.A. with palm trees in the foreground. The setting is amazing from the seats in Major League Baseball’s third-oldest ballpark.

When the Dodgers play the Yankees of New York, it will be a contrast of two of the biggest cities in our country. Both geographically and culturally. The brash, quick pace of New York City and the casual, laid-back style of sunny southern California could not be more different. The food at the concession stands will be very different from N.Y. Lots of Mexican and now Japanese concoctions will fill the air with unfamiliar smells for out of towners from the East Coast.

When the Yankees visit L.A., they always bring with them a large and enthusiastic group of, shall I say, “Crazy loyal fans.” The Dodger fans will always start a “Wave” during games and send beach balls bouncing around the ballpark. I have seen it go in two different directions at the same time. The wave can come at any time of the game, even if the Dodgers are losing 3-2 and have runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. And this wave will go on until the inning is over. But not if they are playing the Yankees. It will never make it past the large Yankee fan sections. Yankees love to shut down the “Wave” in someone else’s ballpark.

Yes, the games will be exciting, and the fans fortunate enough to afford the $1300 to $4500 tickets will be in for a very rare treat as these two storied franchises battle it out to see who will get a ring.

I say welcome to L.A., New York. It’s Sho-time. Let the fun begin!

