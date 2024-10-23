The Baseball World Mourns The Loss Of Fernando Valenzuela

The legendary Mexican great Fernando Valenzuela passed away at the age of 63 - Image Credit: MLB

Fernando Valenzuela, the legendary Mexican great, becoming a baseball and global icon with Fernandomania in the early 1980’s, passed away at the age of 63. All of Latino Sports, along with the baseball world mourns the loss of one of the best athletes to ever do it on-and-off the diamond, as his impact on our beautiful game will forever live on.

“On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando,” said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. “He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family.”

Valenzuela signed with the Dodgers on July 6, 1979, and debuted late in 1980. In 1981, he took Los Angeles and its population by storm — winning his first eight starts, five by shutouts, and finishing with a record of 13-7 alongside an ERA of 2.48 in a season shortened by a player’s strike. He became the first and only player to win both Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season and a World Series championship — the last Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup until 2024.

Valenzuela was the youngest of twelve children from Etchohuaquila, a small town in the municipality of Navojoa in Sonora, Mexico. He remains the most famous Latin player in Dodger history. Yes, Manny Mota, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is special to baseball and, in particular, Dodger fans. Still, there is something about the timing of Fernando’s spectacular rookie season in 1981 that cemented his legacy in Los Angeles.

The Mexican community was still very angry about the city giving the land called Chavez Ravine to the Dodgers to build their stadium, and displacing many Mexican Americans from their homes. Evictions were sometimes violent. The Latin communities stayed away from Dodger Stadium.

Fernando made them feel proud to be Mexican. When he pitched, the ballpark was filled as Latinos now joined other Californians who came to marvel at the chubby kid from south of the border.

“I’m someone who is very reserved,” Valenzuela said in 2021. “I always think twice about what I want to do or say, and I think it’s the only way to achieve certain things in life. I have always tried to see first what I have to do in certain situations and with certain things, and then act. That helped me a lot in my career.”

“What Fernandomania did for the Dodgers was build generation after generation of Mexican-American fans,” John Thorn, MLB’s official historian told MLB.com in 2021. “The Mexican-American community has always been large in Los Angeles, but it was not attached to the Dodgers when they were imported from Brooklyn. I think it is not too much to say that for Mexican-American communities, Valenzuela was a hero like Hank Greenberg was for the Jews. He made everybody feel bigger and welcome. They went to the stadium to see him.”

His legacy will forever be immortalized at Dodger Stadium for all Dodger and baseball fans to remember and look back on.

“The people love him. It’s amazing,” said Jaime Jarrín, the longtime Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster, during Fernando’s No. 34 retirement night in August of 2023 at Dodger Stadium. “He left the Dodgers almost 40 years ago, and still, when he’s here, and the people feel that his name is going to be mentioned in some way, they turn to the booth right away and give him a large applause. People love him. It’s unbelievable, and his charisma is very, very, very special.”

Fernandomania has never left Dodger Stadium. It is what has made the Dodgers and the Latin population of Los Angeles and much of California whole. When fans look up at No. 34 along the third tier in left field, there is a beacon of light that will never go out for many fans, a feeling of pride and acceptance.

What Valenzuela did forty-three years ago in 1981, and throughout his legendary career on the mound as well as in the broadcasting booth, will live on forever.

“Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodgers left-hander’s rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as ‘Fernandomania.’ His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion.”

“Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired.”

Manfred added in a statement: “We will honor Fernando’s memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando’s family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico.”

