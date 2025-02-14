Bregman Signs With the Red Sox – Bregman Firma Con Los Medias Rojas

Open your heart to the world as much as you can, because today is The Day of us, the Lovers and the Friends, thanks to Saint Valentine.

“Slumps are like featherbeds… It is very easy to fall into them, but very difficult to get out”… Johnny Bench.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Alex Bregman, one of the hottest free agents these days, signed with the Red Sox for three seasons for $120 million…

** But Alex, 30, has the option to declare himself free agent again at the end of this year’s season… He and his agent, Scott Boras, had rejected offers of up to $170 million for six seasons… Bregman, who received $30 million in 2024 from the Astros, has hit 191 home runs, with a .272 batting average and 663 RBIs, in nine years, all with the Houston team…

The Bostonians were pointed out since the end of the 2024 season, as the favorites to get Bregman, because they always offered more money than any other organization…

** The Red Sox now have three good candidates to play third. Even the 28-year-old Dominican Rafael Devers, who has been the designated hitter for the last eight seasons, has warned manager Alex Cora that he does not accept being a designated hitter…

** Also, the young Kristian Campbell, 22, is ready to play in the Major Leagues in any infield position, especially third…

** Roki Sasaki will be the first big leaguer in history whose first game in the Majors is not in the United States. He will open for the Dodgers in Tokyo…

** Venezuelan baseball is celebrating, with 75 Venezuelans heading to Major League training…

** Interesting: Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has the best hitting, but the Dodgers, with Dave Roberts at the helm, out-pitched them…

** Managers generally have to insist that their players train. But the Royals manager, Matt Quatraro, now has a different job. He fears that his pupil, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, will get injured because he trains excessively, all the time…

-o-o-o-

“How do you drive a man crazy in bed?… Well, by hiding the TV remote control from him”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Bregman de M. Rojas, Firma Para Tres Años

Abre tu corazón al mundo cuanto puedas, porque éste es El Día de nosotros, los Enamorados y los Amigos, gracias a San Valentín.

“Los slumps son como los colchones de plumas… Es muy fácil caer en ellos, pero muy difícil salirse”… Johnny Bench.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Alex Bregman, uno de los más atractivos agentes libres de estos días, firmó con los Medias Rojas, para tres temporadas, por 120 millones de dólares…

** Pero Alex, de 30 años, tiene la opción de declararse libre otra vez al terminar la campaña de este año… Él y su agente, Scott Boras, habían rechazado ofertas, hasta de $170 millones por seis temporadas… Bregman, quien cobró en 2024 $30 millones de los Astros, ha disparado 191 jonrones, con 272 de promedio al bate y 663 remolcadas, en nueve años, todos con el equipo de Houston…

Los bostonianos fueron señalados desde el final de la temporada 2024, como los favoritos para hacerse de Bregman, porque siempre ofrecieron más dinero que cualquier otra organización…

** Los Medias Rojas tienen ahora tres buenos candidatos para jugar en tercera. Incluso, el dominicano, de 28 años, Rafael Devers, quien ha sido el de esa posición en las últimas ocho temporadas, ha advertido al mánager, Alex Cora, que no acepta ser bateador designado…

** Además, el joven, Kristian Campbell, de 22 años, está listo para jugar en Grandes Ligas en cualquier posición del infield, especialmente en tercera…

** Roki Sasaki será el primer bigleaguer en la historia, cuyo primer juego en las Mayores no se realiza en Estados Unidos. Abrirá por los Dodgers en Tokyo…

** La Venezuela beisbolera de fiesta, con 75 venezolanos vía a los entrenamientos de Grandes Ligas…

** Interesante: el mánager Carlos Mendoza, de los Mets, tiene el mejor bateo, pero los Dodgers con Dave Roberts al frente, los superan de pitcheo…

** Los mánagers, generalmente tienen que insistir para que sus peloteros entrenen. Pero el de los Royals, Matt Quatraro, tiene ahora una labor diferente. Teme que su pupilo, el primera base Vinnie Pasquantino, se lesione, porque entrena en exceso, a toda hora…

-o-o-o-

“¿Cómo volver loco a un hombre en la cama?… Pues, escondiéndole el control remoto del televisor”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, en: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5