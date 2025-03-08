Don’t Need Mouth to Laugh, Only Conscience – Puedes Reír Sin Boca, Solo Con Tu Conciencia

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – My son Sergio, desperate as he was, contributed to this column to prove to the world that he knows a lot of jokes worse than the ones I steal around.

“More than any other sport, baseball creates the magnetic and addictive illusion that it can almost be understood”… Thomas Boswell (journalist).

“Baseball is a good thing. It always has been and always will be”… Stephen King (writer).

“Worrying about things you can’t control is a waste of time, both on the diamond and in life”… Tom Swyers (writer).

-o-o-o-

A policeman stops a drunk driver and says:

“Can I have your permit to drive?”

And the drunk responds, getting out of the car:

“Yeah sure, go ahead, drive, drive.”

-o-o-o-

After examining a chronic alcoholic patient, the doctor tells him:

“I can’t find the reason for these stomach pains, but frankly, I think it is because of drinking.”

The drunk tells him:

“Well, then I’ll come back when you’re sober.”

-o-o-o-

A drunk shows another drunk a watch:

“My brother gave it to me. It’s useful for many things. It tells the time, the minutes, the seconds, the date, it has an alarm, a stopwatch, a light… And he also said that I could take a bath with it, but I still haven’t found the button to flush the water.”

-o-o-o-

A drunk was driving, a policeman stops him and says:

-“Hey, didn’t you see the arrow?”

And the drunk answers:

“I didn’t see the Indian who threw it at me either.”

-o-o-o-

When you get old, you can laugh, cough, sneeze and pee at the same time.

-o-o-o-

– Please, captain, can I disembark from the left?

– The name it’s Port-side.

– Captain Port-side, can I disembark from the left?

-o-o-o-

Hello, do you have any books about tiredness?

No, they run out.

-o-o-o-

Juan Pablo and Camilo ran a marathon

And how did they do?

Very well! Juan Pablo Segundo and Camilo Sesto.

-o-o-o-

How do you say handkerchief in Japanese?… Well, “seka-moko”.

And dirty head in Chinese?…

Shin-Chan-Pú.

-o-o-o-

“Not all people know how to love… Some know how to un-love.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Puedes Reír Sin La Boca, Solo Con Tu Conciencia

Coral Gables, Florida, FLORIDA (VIP-WIRE) – En esta columna colaboró mi hijo Sergio, desesperado como estaba, por demostrar al mundo que sabe montones de chistes peores que los que yo me robo por ahí.

“Más que cualquier otro deporte, el beisbol crea la magnética y adictiva ilusión de que casi puede ser entendido”… Thomas Boswell (periodista).

“El beisbol es algo bueno. Siempre lo ha sido y siempre lo será”… Stephen King (escritor).

“Preocuparse por las cosas que no puedes controlar es una pérdida de tiempo, tanto dentro del diamante como en la vida”… Tom Swyers (escritor).

-o-o-o-

Un policía para a un chófer borracho y le dice:

“¿Puede darme su permiso para conducir?”

Y el borracho responde, saliendo del carro:

“Sí claro conduzca, conduzca.”

-o-o-o-

Tras examinar a un paciente alcohólico crónico, el médico le dice:

“No encuentro la razón de esos dolores de estómago, pero francamente, creo se deben a la bebida.”

El borracho le dice:

“Bueno, entonces volveré cuando usted esté sobrio”.

-o-o-o-

Un borrachito le enseña a otro borrachito un reloj:

“Me lo regaló mi hermano. Sirve para muchas cosas. Da la hora, los minutos, los segundos, la fecha, tiene alarma, cronómetro, luz… Y también dijo que me podía bañar con él, pero aún no le he encontrado el botón para que eche el agua.”

-o-o-o-

Iba un borracho manejando, un policía lo detiene y le dice:

-“Oiga, ¿no vio la flecha?”

Y el borracho le responde:

“Tampoco vi al indio que me la tiró.”

-o-o-o-

Cuando llegas a viejo, puedes reír, toser, estornudar y orinar al mismo tiempo.

-o-o-o-

– Por favor, capitán, ¿puedo desembarcar por la izquierda?

– Se dice, a babor.

– Por babor, capitán, ¿puedo desembarcar por la izquierda?

-o-o-o-

¿Por qué fue el tamal al hospital?

Porque está malito…

-o-o-o-

Hola, ¿tiene libros para el cansancio?

No, están agotados.

-o-o-o-

Juan Pablo y Camilo corrieron una maratón

¿Y cómo quedaron?

¡Muy bien!, Juan Pablo Segundo y Camilo Sesto.

-o-o-o-

¿Cómo se dice pañuelo en japonés?… Pues, seka-moko.

¿Y cabeza sucia en chino?…

Shin-Chan-Pú.

¿Y disparo en árabe?… Ahí-va-la-bala.

-o-o-o-

“Me 109 cito”

“O Cleopatra o Cleopalante”.

“No todas las personas saben amar… Algunas saben a río”.

“El zapato con-suela… Por eso, abrázalo”…

“Un ladrillo es el gritillo de un perrillo”…

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

