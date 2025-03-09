Major League Baseball on the Side of Gamblers – La MLB, Del Lado de los Ludópatas

That disgust for gamblers is now a love for casinos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Let’s take it one step at a time, as the ripper said:

1. Commissioner Rob Manfred, with pomp and circumstance as if he had discovered America, announced that the Athletics would be home-club in Las Vegas. Then it was also learned that some casinos are already building a super stadium for that team.

2, Mets owner Steve Cohen announced that he is building two buildings to install two casinos next to his team’s home in Flushing, that is, on the land that Shea Stadium used to occupy.

3. Casino owners in Atlantic City are talking about applying for a Major League franchise. They suggest that the Marlins be sold to them, and offer to build “the most sumptuous and luxurious stadium in the Major Leagues.”

The alarming thing, the most worrying thing, is not that things are going this way, but that none of the businessmen of the Majors have cry to Heaven.

But at this rate, and knowing the multi-million dollars that those who negotiate with the bets handle, it is logical to fear that soon the 30 teams, with stadiums and everything else, will be in their hands.

The antecedents are threatening

Even before the first Major League, the National Association, founded in 1871, bettors were already embedded in baseball. They bought players and umpires to ensure they would win the bets.

Back then, there were more than a dozen teams in the central-eastern USA, considered amateur. But in reality they were semi-professional, since half or more of their players were paid for playing.

In 1869 the first team was created with all the players receiving salaries, which is why it is considered the first truly professional one. They were called the Cincinnati Reds Stockings.

However, since it was the only professional club, it had to play with the qualified amateurs.

The Cincinnati Reds Stockings did not escape the activity of the gamblers either.

NY gamblers murder an umpire

An umpire named Luigi Carles was beaten to death after a game in a vacant lot near New York in 1870. Seven gamblers were sentenced to between 12 and 25 years in prison for this.

That murder was only one of the reasons that led the baseball people to organize the first major league, the National Association. They assumed that, if it was professional baseball, there would be respect from the gamblers.

Nine teams in the 1st major league

The National Baseball Association was inaugurated with nine teams on March 17, 1871.

That year there were franchises in New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Ford Wayne, Rockford Forest, Troy Haymakers.

The following year there were 11 teams, but they returned to nine in 1873, dropped to eight in 1874 and ended with 13.

Of course this difference in the number of clubs each year was due to lack of experience, since there had never been a top-quality professional league.

Gamblers continued to control the games

160 years ago, because it happened in 1865, when there were no baseball leagues yet, that three players were execrated from this sport, because they caused their team, the New York Mutuals, to lose so that gamblers would win their bets.

They were Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy and William Wansley.

Since then, the world of gambling has been a threat to the smooth running of baseball, and every attempt has been made to keep this danger away from the game scene.

The most famous cases, the Black Sox in 1919 and Pete Rose in 1989.

But the battalion has lowered its weapons, when Commissioner Rob Manfred, instead of fighting the danger, sponsors it, installing teams in gambling havens and allowing two casinos to be built next to a Major League stadium.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Major League Baseball al Lado de los Ludópatas

Aquel asco por los apostadores, ahora es amor por los casinos

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vamos por partes, como dijo el destripador:

1. El comisionado, Rob Manfred, con prosopopeya como si hubiera descubierto a América, anunció que los Atléticos serían home-club en Las Vegas. Después se supo también, que unos casinos ya les construyen un súper estadio a ese equipo.

2. El propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, anunció que construye dos edificios, para instalar dos casinos, al lado de la casa de su equipo en Flushing, o sea, en el terreno que ocupaba Shea Stadium.

3. Dueños de casinos de Atlantic City, hablan de solicitar una franquicia de Grandes Ligas. Sugieren que les vendan los Marlins, y ofrecen construir “el más suntuoso y lujoso estadio de Grandes Ligas”.

Lo alarmante, lo que más preocupa, no es que así vayan las cosas, sino que ninguno de los empresarios de las Mayores haya dado un grito al Cielo.

Pero a este paso, y sabiendo los multi millones de dólares que manejan quienes negocian con las apuestas, es lógico temer que pronto los 30 equipos, con estadios y todo lo demás, estén en poder de ellos.

Los antecedentes son amenazadores

Desde antes de la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, fundada en 1871, ya los apostadores estaban incrustados en el beisbol. Compraban peloteros y umpires para asegurarse de ganar las apuestas.

Entonces, había más de una docena de equipos en el centro-este de USA, considerados de aficionados. Pero en realidad eran semi-profesionales, puesto que la mitad o más de sus jugadores cobraban por jugar.

En 1869 fue creado el primer equipo con todos los jugadores recibiendo sueldos, por lo que se le considera el primero realmente profesional. Fueron llamados los Cincinnati Reds Stockings.

No obstante, como era el único club profesional, tenía que jugar con los calificados de aficionados.

Los Cincinnati Reds Stockings, tampoco escaparon de la actividad de los apostadores.

Apostadores de NY asesinan un umpire

Un umpire, llamado Luigi Carles, fue asesinado a palos después de un juego, en un solar cercano a Nueva York, en 1870. Siete apostadores fueron sentenciados por eso a cumplir entre 12 y 25 años en prisión.

Ese homicidio fue solo uno de los motivos que llevó a la gente del beisbol a organizar la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. Suponían que, si se trataba de beisbol profesional, habría respeto de los apostadores.

Nueve equipos en la 1ra liga grande

La Baseball National Association, fue inaugurada, con nueve equipos, el 17 de marzo de 1871.

Ese año hubo franquicias en Nueva York, Boston, Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Ford Wayne, Rockford Forest, Troy Haymakers.

Al año siguiente fueron 11 los equipos, pero, regresaron a nueve en 1873, bajaron a ocho en 1874 y terminaron con 13.

Por supuesto esta diferencia en el número de clubes cada año, se debió a la falta de experiencia, ya que nunca había existido una Liga de máxima calidad profesional.

Los apostadores seguían controlando los juegos

Hace 160 años, porque ocurrió en 1865, cuando aún no existían las Ligas de Beisbol, que fueron execrados de este deporte tres jugadores, porque provocaban derrotas del equipo de ellos, los Nueva York Mutuals, para que los apostadores ganaran sus apuestas.

Ellos fueron, Thomas Devyr, Ed Duffy y William Wansley.

Desde entonces, el mundo de las apuestas ha sido una amenaza para la buena marcha del beisbol, y se ha tratado por todos los medios, de alejar ese peligro de los escenarios de los juegos.

Los casos más famosos, los Medias Negras de 1919 y Pete Rose en 1989.

Pero ese combate ha bajado las armas, cuando el comisionado Rob Manfred, en vez de combatir el peligro, lo patrocina, instalando equipos en paraísos de apostadores y permitiendo que al lado de un estadio de Grandes Ligas, se construyan dos casinos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5