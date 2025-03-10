Letters from the Beyond: From Professor Horace Wilson to Roki Sasaki – Cartas desde el Más Allá: Del Profe. Horace Wilson para Roki Sasaki 

My admired Roki:

Never before has there been such a display of Japanese in the Major Leagues as now; and never has a figure from whom so much is expected as from you arrived at this level of the game. Congratulations.

As you can see, I have a surname of a baseball brand. But that was not why in 1872, at the age of 28, I went to Japan to be an English professor at the University of Tokyo.

Like most young people of my time, in the central and eastern United States, I had become enthusiastic about baseball, since I am a native of Gorham, Maine. As you can see, I was born two years after the first Major League, the National Association, disappeared, and one year after the National League was founded.

Well, when I traveled to Tokyo, as a professor, I took with me a bat and a ball. No glove, because they did not exist at the time. The Japanese had no idea about baseball, but they became interested as soon as I started explaining to them how to play the game, and they practiced with great enthusiasm.

I am proud that you are the most notable thing in the world of baseball during this Spring of 2025.

You have a prodigious arm, given that you throw a fastball around a hundred miles per hour. Ask the Dodgers’ physical trainers to teach you exercises to strengthen it, and thus avoid injuries and increase your value as a pitcher.

In addition to your fastball, you throw a good slider and an unhittable forkball. But at 23 years old, you must learn to throw the changeup. That will make you the most complete pitcher in the history of baseball.

Numerous players who in their beginnings have been tremendous promises on the mound in the Majors, have seen their careers end in a short time, almost always due to carelessness.

In the Major Leagues, you have a good example of how to take care of an arm in Justin Verlander.

Justin has been pitching in the Major Leagues since 2005, when he was just 22. Now 42, he signed with the Giants on January 11 for $15 million for this year’s season.

He certainly doesn’t need that money, but he loves to pitch. He’s earned $404,181,666 in his career, just as a player. Add to that what he’s earned in cards, autographs, souvenirs, TV commercials and the like.

Verlander’s record? Very good: 264-147, 3.30, with 3,415 innings pitched, 626 games, all as a starter, nine All-Star Games.

I wish you Roki, the best of the best…

Horace.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

Del Profe. Horace Wilson para Roki Sasaki

Mi admirado Roki:

Nunca antes hubo tal despliegue de japoneses en Grandes Ligas como ahora; y jamás llegó a este nivel del juego una figura de quien se espere tanto como de ti. Felicitaciones.

Como vez, tengo apellido de marca de pelota de beisbol. Pero no fue por eso que en 1872, en mis 28 años, llegué a Japón para ser profesor de inglés en la Universidad de Tokio.

Como la mayoría de los jóvenes de mi época, en el centro y el este de Estados Unidos, me había entusiasmado por el beisbol, ya que soy nativo de Gorham, Maine. Como puedes ver, nací dos años después de desaparecer la primera Liga Grande, la National Association, y un año después de fundada la Liga Nacional.

Pues, cuando viajé a Tokio, como profesor, me llevé un bate y una pelota. Guante no, porque no existían. Los japoneses no tenían ni idea del beisbol, pero se interesaron, tan pronto comencé a explicarles cómo se jugaba, y practicaban con gran entusiasmo.

Me siento orgulloso de que seas lo más notable del beisbol mundial en esta Primavera de 2025.

Tienes un brazo prodigioso, ya que tiras la recta alrededor de las cien millas por hora. Pídele a los entrenadores físicos de los Dodgers que te enseñen ejercicios para fortalecerlo, y así evitar las lesiones y aumentar tu calidad de lanzador.

Además de tu recta, tiras buena slider y una imbateable forkball. Pero a los 23 años, debes aprender el cambio. Eso te hará el pitcher más completo en la historia el beisbol.

Numerosos muchachos que en sus comienzos han sido tremendas promesas del montículo en la Mayores, han visto terminar sus carreras en poco tiempo, casi siempre por descuido.

En Grandes Ligas, tienes un buen ejemplo de cómo se cuida un brazo en Justin Verlander.

Justin lanza en Grandes Ligas desde 2005, cuando había cumplido solo 22 años. Ahora, a los 42, firmó el 11 de enero con los Gigantes, por 15 millones de dólares para la campaña de este año.

Desde luego que no necesita ese dinero, pero le encanta lanzar. Lo que ha recibido en su carrera, solo como pelotero, han sido 404 millones 181 mil 666 dólares. Súmale lo que ha cobrado por barajitas, autógrafos, souvenirs, anuncios para la televisión y anexas.

¿El récord de Verlander? Muy bueno: 264-147, 3.30, con 3.415 innings lanzados, 626 juegos, todos como abridor, nueve Juegos de Estrellas.

Te deseo Roki, lo mejor de lo mejor…

Horace.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5